'Like A Little Kid': Kohli's Cute Moment With Rahul

Virat Kohli turns into K L Rahul's personal dresser before the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli helps K L Rahul fix his jersey before the second ODI against New Zealand. Photograph: Sony Sports Network/Screengrab

Key Points Virat Kohli assisted K L Rahul with his jersey before the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the sidelines after rain delayed the start of the match, with Rahul struggling to fit his second jersey.

Kohli helped Rahul adjust his jersey and pull his inner shirt sleeves into place, drawing comparisons from fans to a mother helping her child.

Virat Kohli turned into K L Rahul's personal dresser before India's second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday, helping his teammate sort out his jersey in a hilarious moment that brought smiles all around.

The incident unfolded on the sidelines after rain delayed the start of the match. Rahul was having trouble getting his second jersey to fit properly when members of the Indian support staff came to his aid.

Things got even more amusing when one of the staff members brought out a pair of scissors to make an adjustment around the neckline of Rahul's overshirt.

Kohli then joined the rescue mission, helping Rahul adjust his jersey and pull his inner shirt sleeves into place.

Fans React To The Bromance

One fan compared Kohli's gesture to a mother getting her child ready for school, writing: 'Look at the way Virat Kohli is helping K L Rahul get ready for the match by pulling his inner shirt sleeves out. This reminds me of how my mom used to help me get ready for school when I was a kid. Kohli and Rahul's bond is truly unreal!'

Another fan found the whole episode amusing, posting, 'Kohli is literally getting KL Rahul ready like a little kid!'

'The way Virat Kohli helping KL Rahul putting his jersey was beautiful. The bond of King Kohli and KL!' exclaimed a third fan.

One fan summed up the moment simply: 'Bromance at its best!'