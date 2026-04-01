'Lights, Camera, Cricket!' - Ganguly biopic 'Dada' goes on floors

Filming begins on Sourav Ganguly biopic Dada, with Rajkummar Rao in the lead and Vikramaditya Motwane directing the much-anticipated project.

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly's biopic ‘Dada’ starts shoot with Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Photograph: ANI Photo

Filming has begun on Dada, a biopic on Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly.

Key Points Film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Films.

Rajkummar Rao will portray the former India captain.

Motwane shared an image of the Sourav Ganguly stand at Eden Gardens.

The film will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane of Udaan, Lootera and Trapped fame.

Actor Rajkummar Rao will portray the role of Ganguly in the movie, which is produced by filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films.

'And it begins! The one and only #DADA,' Rao wrote on his Instagram handle.

IMAGE: Makers announced the start of shoot with a clapperboard post on social media. Photograph: Kind courtesy Luv Films/Instagram

The production banner shared a photo of clapperboard on Instagram to announce the commencement of filming.

'Lights, Camera, Cricket! Dada Filming Begins Now,' wrote Luv Films.

Motwane also shared the news on his Instagram page and posted a photo of the Sourav Ganguly stand from Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

The makers are yet to share the official plotline of the film.

Ganguly, whose career spanned 16 years from 1992 to 2008, captained India from 2000 to 2007, and accumulated 18,575 runs in Test and ODIs, with 38 centuries.