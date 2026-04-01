HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » 'Lights, Camera, Cricket!' - Ganguly biopic 'Dada' goes on floors

'Lights, Camera, Cricket!' - Ganguly biopic 'Dada' goes on floors

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 01, 2026 19:28 IST

x

Filming begins on Sourav Ganguly biopic Dada, with Rajkummar Rao in the lead and Vikramaditya Motwane directing the much-anticipated project.

Sourav Ganguly's biopic ‘Dada’ starts shoot with Rajkummar Rao in the lead

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly's biopic ‘Dada’ starts shoot with Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Photograph: ANI Photo

Filming has begun on Dada, a biopic on Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly.

Key Points

  • Film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Films.
  • Rajkummar Rao will portray the former India captain.
  • Motwane shared an image of the Sourav Ganguly stand at Eden Gardens.

The film will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane of Udaan, Lootera and Trapped fame.

 

Actor Rajkummar Rao will portray the role of Ganguly in the movie, which is produced by filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films.

'And it begins! The one and only #DADA,' Rao wrote on his Instagram handle.

Makers announced the start of shoot with a clapperboard post on social media.

IMAGE: Makers announced the start of shoot with a clapperboard post on social media. Photograph: Kind courtesy Luv Films/Instagram

The production banner shared a photo of clapperboard on Instagram to announce the commencement of filming.

'Lights, Camera, Cricket! Dada Filming Begins Now,' wrote Luv Films.

Motwane also shared the news on his Instagram page and posted a photo of the Sourav Ganguly stand from Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

The makers are yet to share the official plotline of the film.

Ganguly, whose career spanned 16 years from 1992 to 2008, captained India from 2000 to 2007, and accumulated 18,575 runs in Test and ODIs, with 38 centuries.

 

REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

Islamophobic chants at Spain-Egypt friendly; Probe on
Islamophobic chants at Spain-Egypt friendly; Probe on
Bengaluru FC rope in Medeira as Head of Youth Development
Bengaluru FC rope in Medeira as Head of Youth Development
'Unacceptable disgrace': Fury as Italy fail to qualify again
'Unacceptable disgrace': Fury as Italy fail to qualify again
PCB Responds to PSL Security Lapse with New Guidelines
PCB Responds to PSL Security Lapse with New Guidelines
Punjab Unearth Another Gem: Connolly's Dream Debut
Punjab Unearth Another Gem: Connolly's Dream Debut

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

Disha Patani Sets the Ramp on Fire at Bombay Times Fashion Week1:05

Disha Patani Sets the Ramp on Fire at Bombay Times...

Rain Havoc in Banihal Brings Sudden Chill1:08

Rain Havoc in Banihal Brings Sudden Chill

Sania Grabs the Spotlight at NMACC with Tendulkar Family0:44

Sania Grabs the Spotlight at NMACC with Tendulkar Family

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO