Home  » Cricket » 'Light Of My Life': Kohli Ushers In New Year With Anushka

'Light Of My Life': Kohli Ushers In New Year With Anushka

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
January 01, 2026 10:24 IST

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma

Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli ushered in the new year with wife Anushka Sharma as the couple posted a heartwarming picture on social media.

The couple had fans swooning as Kohli can be seen sporting a colourful Spiderman painting on the side of his face, while Anushka sported

a butterfly painting around her eye.

'Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life @anushkasharma,' Kohli captioned the Instagram post.

Kohli had an eventful 2025 as he announced a surprise retirement from Test cricket in May before finally celebrating a landmark first IPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru after a long wait of 18 years.

 

He played in the first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi in the last week of December before taking a break. 

REDIFF CRICKET
