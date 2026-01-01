'Light Of My Life': Kohli Ushers In New Year With Anushka

Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli ushered in the new year with wife Anushka Sharma as the couple posted a heartwarming picture on social media.



The couple had fans swooning as Kohli can be seen sporting a colourful Spiderman painting on the side of his face, while Anushka sported

a butterfly painting around her eye.'Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life @anushkasharma,' Kohli captioned the Instagram post.Kohli had an eventful 2025 as he announced a surprise retirement from Test cricket in May before finally celebrating a landmark first IPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru after a long wait of 18 years.

He played in the first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi in the last week of December before taking a break.