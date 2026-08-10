'Let him play': Rahane's big message to BCCI on Rohit

Ajinkya Rahane has strongly urged the BCCI to provide unequivocal backing to Rohit Sharma for the 2027 ODI World Cup, emphasising the veteran opener's invaluable experience and contributions to Indian cricket.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma remains at the centre of India’s ODI plans as Ajinkya Rahane backs him for the 2027 World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ajinkya Rahane advocates for BCCI to confirm Rohit Sharma's place in the 2027 ODI World Cup squad.

Rahane stresses the importance of Rohit's experience and past contributions over recent form fluctuations.

He believes senior players like Rohit and Virat Kohli need clear backing from team management to perform freely.

Rahane highlights that judging players series by series is unfair given their calibre and potential for quick form changes.

The discussion arises as India balances experienced players with the development of the next generation for future tournaments.

Rohit Sharma’s ODI future may still be up for debate but Ajinkya Rahane has little doubt about where he stands.

The former India batter wants the Board of Control for Cricket in India to give Rohit a clear indication that he remains part of the plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, allowing the veteran opener to focus on his cricket rather than speculation over his place in the team.

Rohit’s future in the 50-over format has been a recurring talking point, particularly as India looks to build towards the 2027 World Cup. But for Rahane, a player with Rohit’s experience and record deserves more certainty.

Rahane's Strong Endorsement For Rohit

Speaking in an Idea Exchange interview, Rahane said Rohit’s contribution over the years should carry more weight than a few low scores in an individual series. "I think it is important to tell Rohit Sharma he is going to play the 2027 ODI World Cup," Rahane said.

"Just look at his contribution over several years. It has been amazing. You need the experience of such a player at a World Cup."

Rahane feels it would be unfair to judge Rohit series by series, especially when his experience could prove invaluable once India enters the pressure of a World Cup.

"There should be no discussions around it. You can't look at it series by series because he is such a big player," Rahane added.

There had been speculation that the England ODI series could be Rohit’s last, but he gave perhaps the strongest possible response with the bat.

After scoring 11 and 26 in the first two games, Rohit produced a stunning 138 off 110 balls at Lord's.

It was the kind of innings that has often defined Rohit’s career — a reminder that even when the runs are not coming regularly, he can still produce a performance capable of changing a game. Rohit remains part of India’s plans for the three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning October 19.

Backing For Senior Players Like Kohli

Rahane’s message was not just about Rohit. He also believes Virat Kohli should receive the same backing as India looks ahead to the 2027 World Cup. For senior players, Rahane feels knowing that the captain and team management believe in them can make a significant difference.

They should not have to play with the constant pressure of wondering whether one difficult series could cost them their place.

"We should let them play freely. Everyone gets to that stage in their careers, but seniors also like it when the captain and the team management back them. Let them just play till the 2027 World Cup," he said.

The Importance Of Rhythm And Experience

Rahane also pointed out that form can change quickly in cricket. A player can struggle for a few games and then suddenly find his rhythm, making it difficult to judge his quality based on a short run of results.

"Cricket is a game of rhythm, whether you are a youngster or an experienced player. There is no need to talk about his quality. There should be no debate. If he wants to play the 2027 World Cup, he should play," Rahane said.

Rahane’s comments come as India tries to balance experience with the need to prepare for the next generation.

Rohit will be close to 40 when the 2027 World Cup arrives, and there is little doubt that the selectors will have to consider his fitness, consistency and the emergence of younger options before making their final call.