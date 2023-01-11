News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Let Dravid and Rohit decide: Ganguly on Kishan omission

Source: PTI
January 11, 2023 20:54 IST
Ishan Kishan stunned the cricketing world with world record breaking 131-ball-210 against Bangladesh in Chattogram last month

Opinions may have been divided over Ishan Kishan sitting out of Indian ODI set up after his world record double century but former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes the swashbuckling keeper-batter has to wait for his "time" as Shubman Gill has done no wrong.

"I'm sure he (Kishan) will get his chance. His time will come," the former BCCI president said, as India have a packed ODI calendar in the build-up to the World Cup in October-November.

 

The left-handed batter created history on December 10 against Bangladesh in Chattogram when he scored 210 runs from 131 balls, becoming the youngest and fastest to score a double century in ODIs.

But that knock did not guarantee him a place in India's next ODI. He had to make way for designated India opener Shubman Gill in their three-match series-opener against Sri Lanka at Guwahati on Tuesday.

Many former cricketers including Venkatesh Prasad criticised Team India's decision to drop Kishan in the Guwahati ODI but Ganguly chose to keep quiet.

"I don't know... It's difficult for me to say. In India, we have too many opinions, let (head coach) Rahul Dravid and (skipper) Rohit Sharma decide. People who actually play the game should actually decide who's the best," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event on Wednesday.

In the Guwahati one-dayer, Kohli slammed his 45th ODI century and remained four shy of Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record 49 hundreds.

Asked who's to compare Kohli with Tendulkar, Ganguly said: "It's a difficult question to answer."

"Kohli is a fantastic player. He's played many such innings, 45 hundreds don't happen like this. He's a special talent. There will be periods when he will not score, but he's a special player."

Source: PTI
SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

