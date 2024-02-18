News
Legendary South African all-rounder Mike Procter dies aged 77

Source: PTI
February 18, 2024 16:27 IST
IMAGE: The former Proteas all-rounder Mike Procter passes away at the age of 77. Photograph: Philip Brown/Reuters

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday mourned  the death of one of country's finest all-rounders Mike Procter.

He was 77.

Procter's career as a fast bowler, capable off-spinner, hard-hitting middle-order batter, and astute captain is etched in the annals of South African cricket history.

Beyond his playing days, he served the game in every conceivable role - as a national captain and coach, administrator, selector, commentator, elite ICC match referee, and then dedicated his final years to coaching underprivileged children.

 

Procter was South Africa's coach in the post-apartheid era. He played as many as 401 first class games but could only feature in seven Tests due to South Africa's isolation in 1970s and 1980s.

"Mike was not just a giant on the field but a beacon of hope and inspiration off it. His commitment to transforming the game, ensuring its growth among all sectors of our population, and mentoring hundreds of underprivileged youngsters in the Durban area, stands as a testament to his character and passion for cricket," said CSA president Rihan Richards in a statement.

Procter's achievements, including his remarkable record of twice taking a hat-trick and scoring a century in the same match, and his world-record six consecutive Currie Cup centuries for Rhodesia as it was then in 1970-71, highlight his extraordinary talent and impact on the game.

Despite the sporting boycott against apartheid that limited his Test appearances, Procter's performances remained legendary. He enthralled fans who turned out to watch him perform for Natal, Gloucestershire and Western Province.

"Cricket South Africa extends its deepest sympathies to Procter's wife, Maryna, and their children, Greg, Jessica, and Tammy, during this difficult time.

"His passing is a great loss to the cricketing world, but his legacy as a player, coach, mentor, and champion of growth and transformation in the game will forever be cherished and remembered," CSA said.

Source: PTI
