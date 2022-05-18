News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Laxman likely to coach India on Ireland tour

Laxman likely to coach India on Ireland tour

Source: PTI
May 18, 2022 18:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

VVS Laxman

IMAGE: VS Laxman is currently the head of the National Cricket Academy. Photograph: BCCI

National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman is likely to coach the Indian team during the two-match series in Ireland next month as it coincides with the Test squad's preparation in England.

Head coach Rahul Dravid will be with the Test squad in England ahead of the series beginning with the one-off Test from July 1.

 

The four-day practice game against Leicester ahead of the Test will be played from June 24-27 and that coincides with the two T20s in Ireland on June 26 and June 28.

"In all likelihood, Laxman will be with the T20 squad in Ireland as Dravid will be busy in England with the Test team," a BCCI source said.

A similar situation arose last year when then head coach Ravi Shastri was with the Test team in England and Dravid, who was NCA head at that time, travelled with the limited overs squad to Sri Lanka.

Laxman, who succeeded Dravid at NCA, had travelled with the triumphant India Under-19 side to the World Cup in the Caribbean earlier this year.

There is also a possibility that selectors pick different squads for England and Ireland series.

A full-strength team is expected to be picked for the England tour comprising one Test, three T20s and as many ODIs.

A week after the IPL final, India host South Africa for five T20 Internationals beginning June 9. The squad is expected to be picked on May 22 and all-format senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SRH skipper Williamson flies home for birth of child
SRH skipper Williamson flies home for birth of child
Even the likes of Gayle have struggled: Kishan
Even the likes of Gayle have struggled: Kishan
What went wrong for KKR in IPL 2022
What went wrong for KKR in IPL 2022
Nikhat Zareen storms into Boxing Worlds final
Nikhat Zareen storms into Boxing Worlds final
How Pooja Wooed Cannes!
How Pooja Wooed Cannes!
Satellite shows China building new bridge in Pangong
Satellite shows China building new bridge in Pangong
Indian Legends At Cannes
Indian Legends At Cannes

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Rohit hints at Arjun's IPL debut

Rohit hints at Arjun's IPL debut

Tripathi ready for India call-up?

Tripathi ready for India call-up?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances