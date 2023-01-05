News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Late wickets boost New Zealand's victory hopes

Late wickets boost New Zealand's victory hopes

January 05, 2023 23:26 IST
IMAGE: New Zealand captain Tim Southee celebrates the wicket of Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique during Day 4 of the second Test in Karachi on Thursday. Photograph: Black Caps/Twitter

New Zealand set Pakistan a tricky target of 319 and then landed two late blows to boost their hopes of a series-clinching victory in the second Test on Thursday.

In his first series as Test captain, Tim Southee declared New Zealand's second innings on 277/5 with three overs left on the penultimate day of the contest at the National Stadium in Karachi.

 

Pakistan could not open their account in those overs but lost opener Abdullah Shafique and nightwatchman Mir Hamza in dying light to find themselves in a hole.

Southee breached Abdullah Shafique's defence with a ball that kept low and Ish Sodhi bowled Hamza with a sharply turning delivery, with both indicating how the pitch might behave on Friday.

Earlier, Sodhi claimed the final Pakistan wicket as the home side were all out for 408 in their first innings, conceding a lead of 41.

When New Zealand came out to bat for the second time in the match, Tom Latham (62) and Tom Blundell (74) smashed their second fifties of the contest and Michael Bracewell made 74 not out to stretch their overall lead past 300.

Three wickets fell and several umpiring decisions had to be reversed in the eventful second session with Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed in the thick of things.

Pakistan blew two reviews inside 12 overs, trying to get Kane Williamson (41) lbw by Abrar on both occasions, and more agony was in store for the bespectacled spinner.

Abrar's celebration was cut short when Latham, then on 36, got an lbw decision against him reversed.

Pakistan, wary of wasting their remaining review, then did not challenge a not-out decision after Abrar had trapped Latham plumb in front, as replays would later confirm.

Abrar eventually had a hand in Latham's dismissal as he took a stunning one-handed catch at midwicket.

Abrar also watched helplessly when he induced an edge from Blundell which Sarfaraz Khan spilled behind the stumps.

The opening Test between the sides had ended in a draw.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
