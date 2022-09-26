News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Late drama as Pakistan level T20 series against England

Late drama as Pakistan level T20 series against England

September 26, 2022 00:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf celebrates taking the wicket of Olly Stone of England during the 4th T20 International at Karachi National Stadium on Sunday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Mohammad Rizwan scored a fluent 88 and Haris Rauf and Mohammed Nawaz took three wickets each as Pakistan edged England by three runs in a rollercoaster finish to the fourth Twenty20 in Karachi on Sunday to square the seven-match series at 2-2.

In a topsy-turvy contest, Liam Dawson threatened to snatch victory from Pakistan when he took 24 runs over off Muhammad Hasnain in the 18th over, but the hosts held their nerve with a gritty bowling display at the death.

 

Rauf (3/32) removed Dawson (34) and Olly Stone off successive deliveries in the penultimate over before Pakistan ran out Reece Topley to claim an unlikely win, triggering euphoric scenes at the National Stadium.

Earlier, Rizwan lived up to his billing as the world's top-ranked T20 batsman, hitting nine fours and a six in his 67-ball knock as he shared a 97-run stand for the opening wicket with captain Babar Azam and put his side on track for a big total.

The Pakistan middle-order, however, faltered again with Shan Masood (21) and Khushdil Shah (2) falling cheaply as England restricted the hosts to 166/4 despite a late flurry from Asif Ali (13 not out).

England got off to a horror start when they lost their first three wickets in the first two overs - two of them going to Hasnain (2/40) - before the in-form pair of Ben Duckett and Harry Brook set about to revive the chase.

Duckett perished for a well-struck 33, but Brook (34) and skipper Moeen Ali (29) kept England in the hunt before Nawaz (3/35) and Mohammad Wasim (1/30) delivered a double blow to put Pakistan in command.

The teams now head to Lahore for the fifth game on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Suryakumar, Kohli power India to Aus series win
PIX: Suryakumar, Kohli power India to Aus series win
Hope I was able to inspire next generation: Jhulan
Hope I was able to inspire next generation: Jhulan
Rahane asks Jaiswal to leave field for sledging
Rahane asks Jaiswal to leave field for sledging
Captain Rohit on where India needs to improve...
Captain Rohit on where India needs to improve...
How India chased victory to claim series win over Aus
How India chased victory to claim series win over Aus
Drama in Cong, Gehlot loyalists threaten to resign
Drama in Cong, Gehlot loyalists threaten to resign
Run out controversy: MCC backs India women's team
Run out controversy: MCC backs India women's team

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Captain Rohit on where India needs to improve...

Captain Rohit on where India needs to improve...

How India chased victory to claim series win over Aus

How India chased victory to claim series win over Aus

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances