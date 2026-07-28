Who Is Saransh Jain? Meet Team India's Surprise Pick

Madhya Pradesh's 33-year-old off-spinner Saransh Jain has earned a surprise call-up to India's Test squad for the upcoming series in Sri Lanka after his impressive all-round displays for India A.

IMAGE: Saransh Jain came into the reckoning after his impressive all-round performances for India A in Sri Lanka earlier this month. Photograph: Saransh Jain/Instagram

Key Points Saransh Jain, a 33-year-old off-spinner from Madhya Pradesh, has been surprisingly included in India's 15-member Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Jain's selection follows his impressive all-round performances for India A in Sri Lanka, where he took six wickets and scored an unbeaten 70 in a key victory.

He has a strong record in the Ranji Trophy, claiming 78 wickets in 22 games over the last three seasons.

Jain, who bowls off-spin and bats left-handed, is the lone off-spinner in the squad, which already features three left-arm spinners.

Madhya Pradesh's off-spinner Saransh Jain was the lone surprise pick in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka next month. The 33-year-old off-spinner was drafted into the Test squad as a replacement for the injured Washington Sundar.

Jain's Impressive Showing In Sri Lanka

Madhya Pradesh's Jain came into the reckoning after his impressive all-round performances for India A in Sri Lanka earlier this month. In the second match against Sri Lanka A in Galle, the off-spinner bagged six wickets in the two innings, while scoring a handy 70 not out at No 7 to play a key role in India A's 10-wicket victory.

Jain, who bowls off-spin and bats left-handed, was preferred over Harsh Dubey with India already boasting of three left-arm spinners in the 15-member squad in Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar.

Consistent Ranji Trophy Record

IMAGE: Saransh Jain celebrates a wicket with his India A team-mates during the four-day match against Sri Lanka A. Photograph: BCCI/X

The spinner was rewarded for his consistent performances for Madhya Pradesh in Ranji Trophy. He has claimed 78 wickets in 22 games in the last three seasons of Ranji Trophy.

He has also excelled with the bat for Madhya Pradesh. In the Ranji Trophy last season, he was MP's highest run-getter with 518 runs in seven games at an average of 57.55, with a century and three fifties, while in the 2023-24 season he amassed 432 runs in eight games with a century and a fifty.

In the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy, playing for Central Zone, Jain was the highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets from two games, while scoring fifties in the semi-final against West Zone and in the final against South Zone in Bengaluru in September last year.

Overall, he has played 54 first class games in which he has taken 188 wickets at an average of 27.30, while scoring 2223 runs with two centuries and 14 fifties. He was also part of a specialised training camp for emerging off-spinners under Harbhajan Singh at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru in March.

Jain is in line to make a stunning Test debut at 33, being the lone off-spinner in the squad. India will play a four-day practice match in Colombo, starting on 7 August.

India's Test Squad for Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill (captain), K L Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (w/k), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.