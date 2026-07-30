Late bloomer Saransh Jain proves perseverance pays with India Test call-up at 33

Thirty-three-year-old Saransh Jain said age is just a number after earning his maiden India Test call-up, crediting consistency, hard work and family support for fulfilling his dream.

IMAGE: Saransh Jain has a strong record in the Ranji Trophy, claiming 78 wickets in 22 games over the last three seasons. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points Thirty-three-year-old Saransh Jain earned his maiden India Test call-up for the Sri Lanka tour after consistent performances in domestic cricket and for India A.

The Madhya Pradesh off-spin allrounder replaced the injured Washington Sundar and said age has never been a barrier to achieving his India dream.

Saransh credited Harbhajan Singh's advice, Ravichandran Ashwin's influence and his own consistency for helping him reach the highest level.

He thanked his family, especially his father and former Madhya Pradesh cricketer Subodh Jain, for supporting him throughout his journey to the Indian team.

Age is just a number for uncapped off-spin allrounder Saransh Jain who at 33 years has earned his maiden Test call-up for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour on the back of consistent performances in the domestic circuit and India A.

With Washington Sundar not available due to a hamstring injury, the selectors picked the Madhya Pradesh spinner for the two-Test series beginning August 15.

"Age is definitely just a number," Saransh said on JioStar.

Only two Indians -- Robin Singh and Rakesh Shukla -- have made Test debuts after 33 since 1995 and Saransh is likely to follow suit.

"33 is just a number because of the fielding standards these days, which are so high that your age doesn't show on the field. I knew, if I hadn't made it into the Indian team today, I would have played in the next year or two, but I was certain I'd make it," Saransh said.

Domestic Success Earns Test Call-Up

Representing Central Zone, Saransh was the Player of the Tournament with 136 runs and 16 wickets in their triumphant campaign in the Duleep Trophy last season.

He took eight wickets and scored a first-innings century in their six-wicket win over South Zone in final.

The left-hander has two first-class hundreds from 54 matches as he is known for his defensive as well as aggressive approach.

Remembering his journey, he said: "In 2014-15, I made my Ranji debut and took a five-wicket haul in my very first game against Tamil Nadu, a side which featured senior players like Dinesh Karthik.

"That made me realise cricket isn't as difficult if you put in hard work and are disciplined. From then on, I knew if I wanted to play at a higher level, I had to focus on things which I can control. I kept doing that, and today I'm here representing India," added Jain, who has 2223 runs at an average of 31.75 and 188 wickets at 27.30 in first-class matches."

"Ever since my age-group days, my main weapon has been consistency, to be able to hit the same spot repeatedly because the batsman will eventually take a risk to score. I'm not overthinking how the pitches will behave in Sri Lanka or how many wickets I'll get; I just want to stick to my basics."

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Ashwin, Harbhajan Inspire Spin All-rounder

Saransh idolises Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh who was there to help him out during a camp at the Bengaluru-based Centre of Excellence.

"During the one-week camp at the Centre of Excellence, I learned a lot from Harbhajan Singh. Skill-wise, they told me I didn't need major tweaks since I already have plenty of match experience."

"But one piece of advice from him really stuck with me, 'You don't have to lose something to gain something. You have to put in the work.' That stayed with me, and whenever I push myself through hard work, those words resonate deeply."

But Saransh's ultimate idol has been his father Subodh Jain, also an offspinner with nine first-class games for MP under his belt.

"I started playing cricket because of my father... I play cricket for him, and he is my ultimate idol."

Family Support Fuels Test Dream

His India dream was only realised through the unwavering support and sacrifices of his family, he further said.

"It isn't easy to make it into the 15-member Indian squad among millions of people, so family support is vital.

"There were times when family issues happened where I could have broken down, but my family stood by me, managed everything, and stayed together. Because of them, I'm playing for India today.

"My dream was always to play Test cricket for India; right from the start, I've loved red-ball cricket," added Saransh.

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