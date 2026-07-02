Pakistan to build modern cricket stadium in Saudi Arabia

IMAGE: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation chief Saud bin Mishal bin Mohammad Al Saud. Photograph: Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation/X

Key Points PCB will build a cricket stadium as per international standards and with state-of-the-art facilities in Jeddah.

The two boards would jointly work on infrastructure development, technical expertise, stadium planning and operational standards.

The stadium will help Saudi Arabia host international cricket matches and big events.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday inked an agreement with Saudi Arabia to build a modern cricket stadium in Jeddah.



The agreement was signed by the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation chief Saud bin Mishal

bin Mohammad Al Saud."For the first time in history, a strategic agreement has been signed between the PCB and the SACF for the construction of a modern cricket stadium in Jeddah," the PCB said X."The PCB will build a cricket stadium as per international standards and with state-of-the-art facilities. All the facilities will be according to the standards of the International Cricket Council (ICC)."The statement further said that the two boards would jointly work on infrastructure development, technical expertise, stadium planning and operational standards.

It said the project would play a key role in enabling Saudi Arabia to host international cricket matches and big events, adding the project would also support the Gulf country's 2030 vision.



"The project is a milestone for the promotion of cricket in Saudi Arabia," Naqvi, who is currently in Saudi Arabi, was quoted as saying.



"The partnership will bring the cricket community together and become a lasting legacy," he said.