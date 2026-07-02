Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Cricket » Pakistan to build modern cricket stadium in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan to build modern cricket stadium in Saudi Arabia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian July 02, 2026 18:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Pakistan Cricket Board

IMAGE: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation chief Saud bin Mishal bin Mohammad Al Saud. Photograph: Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation/X

Key Points

  • PCB will build a cricket stadium as per international standards and with state-of-the-art facilities in Jeddah.
  • The two boards would jointly work on infrastructure development, technical expertise, stadium planning and operational standards.
  • The stadium will help Saudi Arabia host international cricket matches and big events.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday inked an agreement with Saudi Arabia to build a modern cricket stadium in Jeddah.

The agreement was signed by the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation chief Saud bin Mishal

bin Mohammad Al Saud.

 "For the first time in history, a strategic agreement has been signed between the PCB and the SACF for the construction of a modern cricket stadium in Jeddah," the PCB said X.

"The PCB will build a cricket stadium as per international standards and with state-of-the-art facilities. All the facilities will be according to the standards of the International Cricket Council (ICC)."

The statement further said that the two boards would jointly work on infrastructure development, technical expertise, stadium planning and operational standards.

 

It said the project would play a key role in enabling Saudi Arabia to host international cricket matches and big events, adding the project would also support the Gulf country's 2030 vision.

"The project is a milestone for the promotion of cricket in Saudi Arabia," Naqvi, who is currently in Saudi Arabi, was quoted as saying.

"The partnership will bring the cricket community together and become a lasting legacy," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

Saudi ArabiaPCBPakistanJeddahSACF

More From Rediff

Abhishek, Shreyas rescue India before rain washes out opening T20I

Abhishek, Shreyas rescue India before rain washes out opening T20I
Shardul Thakur Blasts Team Management Over England Usage!

Shardul Thakur Blasts Team Management Over England Usage!
Will Manav Suthar Weave His Magic In Sri Lanka?

Will Manav Suthar Weave His Magic In Sri Lanka?

Related Stories

Will India Finally Unleash Sooryavanshi?

Will India Finally Unleash Sooryavanshi?

Quick Links

Mohsin Naqvi

Web Stories

8 Asteroids That Gave Earth A Near Miss

8 Asteroids That Gave Earth A Near Miss
Amazfit Unveils The Helio Strap Pro

Amazfit Unveils The Helio Strap Pro
Infinix Launches Note 60 Pro

Infinix Launches Note 60 Pro

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026