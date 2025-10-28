HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lankan security delegation visits Pakistan ahead of T20 series

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
October 28, 2025 17:24 IST

Sri Lanka-Pakistan

IMAGE: During their tour to Pakistan, Sri Lanka will play a three-match bilateral series as well as a T20 Tri-series, also featuring Zimbabwe. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Sri Lankan cricket board has sent a reconnaissance team to Pakistan ahead of a tour to the country next month to play a number of T20 internationals.

The team is meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials and getting briefed on the travel and security arrangements for their team.

They will also visit the venues in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad where matches are scheduled and get briefed by the organisers and police officials.

While the SENA cricket nations normally send their security delegations to Pakistan ahead of tours to check all arrangements, it is unusual for Sri Lanka to carry out such a visit, especially since they were the first to tour Pakistan in 2019 after international teams refused to visit the country for 10 years following the terrorists attack on Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 in Lahore.

 

Sri Lanka have visited Pakistan several times since 2019 and the country also hosted the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

The Sri Lankan team will first play a three-match bilateral series from November 11-15 and then take part in a T20 Tri-series, also featuring Zimbabwe, from November 19-29.

Zimbabwe have replaced Afghanistan in the Tri-series.

