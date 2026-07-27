Sri Lankan Court Rejects Bail For Indian Nationals In Match-Fixing Probe

A Sri Lankan court has refused bail to two Indian nationals, including Jaffna Kings co-owner Manjot Kalra, amidst ongoing investigations into alleged match-fixing within the Lanka Premier League.

IMAGE: Jaffna Kings' Indian co-owner Manjot Kalra was remanded into custody by a Sri Lankan court from July 17 to July 31. Photograph: Manjot Kalra/X

Key Points A Sri Lankan court denied bail to two Indian nationals involved in an alleged Lanka Premier League match-fixing case.

Manjot Kalra, co-owner of LPL franchise Jaffna Kings, is among those arrested and denied bail.

The prosecution opposed bail, stating that investigations into the match-fixing allegations are still ongoing.

The corruption complaint was filed by several Sri Lanka international players, including Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Avishka Fernando.

The Lanka Premier League, a five-franchise tournament, is currently underway in Sri Lanka.

A Sri Lankan court on Monday refused bail to two Indian nationals, including Lanka Premier League franchise Jaffna Kings co-owner Manjot Kalra, who were arrested earlier this month in connection with an alleged match-fixing case.

Kalra and Yuvraj Pushpa, who were remanded into custody on July 17 until July 31, had sought early bail before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S Bodaragama.

Their counsel, K.W.S. Fernando, pleaded for bail on the grounds that both accused were unwell. However, the prosecution opposed the plea, arguing that investigations by the Sri Lanka Police Special Investigation Unit for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports were still underway. The magistrate rejected the bail application, allowing the remand order to continue.

Match-Fixing Allegations In LPL

The alleged corruption complaint was lodged by Sri Lanka internationals Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando and Dunith Wellalage.

The court was informed that two additional local players had also joined the complaint. The Lanka Premier League, featuring five franchises and 24 matches, is being held from July 17 to August 8.