Lancashire ends James Anderson partnership after 25 years amid rebuild

Lancashire will part ways with Sir James Anderson after 25 years, declining to renew his contract for 2027 as the county launches a long-term rebuilding drive.

IMAGE: A member of Lancashire’s 2011 County Championship-winning side, Anderson reached 1,000 first-class wickets in 2019 and became the county's red-ball captain in 2026. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Lancashire Cricket/X

Key Points Lancashire will part ways with Sir James Anderson when his current contract expires, opting against extending the veteran fast bowler’s deal for the 2027 season.

Anderson claimed 704 Test wickets for England and took 443 first-class wickets for Lancashire, establishing himself among cricket’s all-time greats.

Incoming Director of Cricket Paul Farbrace said Lancashire’s decision was part of a long-term rebuilding plan aimed at securing promotion and challenging for the Division One title.

Sir James Anderson’s remarkable 25-year association with Lancashire Cricket will end when his current contract expires, the county side on Sunday confirmed on its official website.

The club opted against extending the legendary fast bowler’s deal for the 2027 season as it begins a rebuilding drive.

"Thank you, Jimmy! Lancashire Cricket would like to thank @jimmy9 or his outstanding commitment and contribution to the Club over the last 25 years and wishes him and his family well for the next phase of his career," Lancashire Cricket posted on 'X'.

Anderson's Record-Breaking Career

The Burnley-born Anderson made his Lancashire debut in 2001 and went on to become one of the finest fast bowlers in cricket history. He claimed 704 wickets in 188 Tests for England, the most by any English bowler, alongside 269 wickets in 194 ODIs and 18 in 19 T20Is.

His county record is equally impressive. Anderson took 443 wickets in 112 first-class matches for Lancashire, along with 83 in 61 List A games and 50 in 40 T20 appearances.

He was part of Lancashire’s County Championship-winning team in 2011 and reached 1,000 first-class wickets during a match against Kent at Emirates Old Trafford in 2019. In a new chapter of his county career, he was appointed red-ball captain for the 2026 season for the first time.

Lancashire honoured his contribution in 2017 by naming the Pavilion End at Emirates Old Trafford the James Anderson End. He was knighted in 2025 for his services to cricket.

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Farbrace Backs Rebuilding Drive

Incoming Director of Cricket Paul Farbrace said the decision followed discussions with Anderson and Richard Kenyon at Emirates Old Trafford on October 19.

The county wants to rebuild its men’s squad, secure promotion from Division Two and eventually challenge for the Division One title over the next three to four years.

Farbrace described Anderson as the greatest bowler Lancashire and England had produced, praising his competitiveness, skill and commitment to high standards.

He said the club wanted to begin its rebuilding process immediately, making the decision not to renew Anderson’s contract an important part of those plans.

"I would like to thank Jimmy for everything he has given to Lancashire Cricket over the course of his career. His contribution to the Club has been immense, both on and off the field, and he leaves a lasting legacy. We have enormous respect for what he has achieved, and we will always be proud that he has represented Lancashire for so many years," Farbrace said.