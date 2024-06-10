News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Lamichhane to join Nepal World Cup squad in West Indies

Lamichhane to join Nepal World Cup squad in West Indies

June 10, 2024 16:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sandeep Lamichhane

IMAGE: Sandeep Lamichhane will be available for matches against South Africa and Bangladesh. Photograph: BCCI

Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane will play the team's last two group matches at the T20 World Cup in West Indies after missing the United States leg of the tournament over visa issues, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) said on Monday.

The 23-year-old, the Himalayan country's most prominent cricketer, had a second visa application for the US rejected last month.

 

Lamichhane was found guilty of rape in 2023 but was cleared of the charges by an appeal court in Nepal last month.

"We want to inform that Nepal player Sandeep Lamichhane will travel to West Indies and join the Nepal national cricket team," the cricket board said in a statement.

"He will be available for the matches against South Africa and Bangladesh to be held in West Indies."

Nepal lost their Group D opener against the Netherlands in Dallas and next play Sri Lanka at Lauderhill, Florida on June 11 before moving to Kingstown.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Hardik, Bumrah Scale New T20I Landmarks
Hardik, Bumrah Scale New T20I Landmarks
Brilliant Bumrah shuts up Doubting Thomases
Brilliant Bumrah shuts up Doubting Thomases
'Bumrah is a jewel'
'Bumrah is a jewel'
T20 WC: 'New Zealand looked rusty and disorganised'
T20 WC: 'New Zealand looked rusty and disorganised'
Naidu's poll promises come up against empty coffers
Naidu's poll promises come up against empty coffers
Simple, Sweet Swathi
Simple, Sweet Swathi
CT 2025: Will India accept Pakistan's proposal?
CT 2025: Will India accept Pakistan's proposal?

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Ashwin Trolls Rizwan!

Ashwin Trolls Rizwan!

SEE: Shastri Hails 'Inspirational' Pant

SEE: Shastri Hails 'Inspirational' Pant

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances