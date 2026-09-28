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Lakshya Raichandani's unbeaten 210 gives India U-19 massive lead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho September 28, 2026 21:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Opener Lakshya Raichandani's magnificent unbeaten double century of 210 has propelled India Under-19s to a dominant 213-run first-innings lead against Australia Under-19s in the opening Youth Test in Rajkot.

Lakshya Raichandani celebrates his double century against Australia Under-19s on Monday

IMAGE: Lakshya Raichandani celebrates his double century against Australia Under-19s on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarang Bhalerao/X

Key Points

  • Lakshya Raichandani scored an unbeaten 210, featuring 20 fours and four sixes, to anchor India's innings.
  • India Under-19s posted 430 for eight at stumps, establishing a significant 213-run first-innings lead over Australia Under-19s.
  • Raichandani received crucial support from skipper Yashbardhan Chauhan (54) and Mohit Ulva (58 not out), forming key partnerships.
  • Earlier, Australia Under-19s were bowled out for 217, with Blake Cattle scoring 102, while Ishan Om took five wickets for India.
 

Opener Lakshya Raichandani smashed an unbeaten double century as India Under-19s took a commanding 213-run first-innings lead over Australia Under-19s on the second day of the opening Youth Test in Rajkot on Monday. Raichandani remained unbeaten on 210, studded with 20 fours and four sixes, as India reached 430 for eight at stumps after Australia were bowled out for 217 in their first innings.

Raichandani's Dominant Form

The 17-year-old, who had scored an unbeaten 110 in the third Youth ODI against Australia earlier this month, continued his rich run of form with a dominant innings in the longer format. After India lost opener Sagar Virk for 11, Raichandani anchored the innings through the day and took the attack to the Australian bowlers as wickets fell around him. India lost eight wickets but Raichandani held firm to complete his double hundred and put the hosts firmly in control of the contest.

Crucial Partnerships

Raichandani, though, got good support from skipper Yashbardhan Chauhan (54) and Mohit Ulva (58 not out), who made a handsome contribution while batting at number 10. Raichandani has already added 137 runs for the ninth wicket with Mohit, after having stitched 124 runs for the third wicket with Chauhan.

Australia's First Innings

Earlier, Australia were dismissed for 217, with Blake Cattle's 102 being the standout contribution. Left-arm spinner Ishan Om claimed five wickets for 53 runs, while Mohit Ulva took three for 37. Raichandani's marathon knock has given India a substantial first-innings advantage with two days still remaining in the match.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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