Lad leads Mumbai's Ranji fight as Jaiswal falls for a duck

The Ranji Trophy opening day saw impressive performances from Siddhesh Lad and Karan Lamba, who notched significant scores for Mumbai and Rajasthan respectively, while bowlers like Anshul Kamboj and Devendra Singh Bora made crucial breakthroughs in other matches.

IMAGE: Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad remained unbeaten on 80 against Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy. Photograph: MCA/X

Key Points Mumbai reached 249 for five on the opening day against Chandigarh, with skipper Siddhesh Lad scoring an unbeaten 80 and Musheer Khan adding 65.

Rajasthan ended the opening day at 286 for 4 against Tamil Nadu, powered by Karan Lamba's unbeaten 103 and Rohan Rajbar's 95.

India pacer Anshul Kamboj took four wickets for 32 runs, leaving Himachal Pradesh reeling at 153 for 7 against Haryana.

Devendra Singh Bora's five-wicket haul helped Uttarakhand bowl out Railways for 278, despite Vivek Singh's century.

Skipper Siddhesh Lad hit a patient unbeaten 80 while Musheer Khan made 65 to guide Mumbai to 249 for five in the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match against Chandigarh in Mumbai on Sunday.

Lad decorated his innings with eight boundaries off 176 balls, while Musheer scored his runs off 149 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

Right-arm medium pacer Rohit Dhanda picked up three wickets for Chandigarh.

Mumbai And Rajasthan Dominate Opening Day

IMAGE: Musheer Khan scored 65 for Mumbai against Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy. Photograph: MCA/X

Rajasthan rode on middle-order batter Karan Lamba's unbeaten 103 off 135 balls that included 11 boundaries and a six and opener Rohan Rajbar's 95 off 220 balls (13x4s, 1x6) to end the opening day at 286 for 4 after opting to bat.

Sumit Godara also made a valuable 49 off 96 balls and added 104 runs with Rajbar for the second wicket.

Then Lamba and Rajbar stitched 135 runs for the third wicket to power Rajasthan to a comfortable position.

Right-arm medium pacer Saravana Kumar (3/52) was the pick of the bowlers for Tamil Nadu.

Kamboj Shines As Uttarakhand Bowl Out Railways

India pacer Anshul Kamboj wreaked havoc with the new ball to leave Himachal Pradesh reeling at 153 for 7 after opting to bat at Rohtak.

Kamboj picked up four wickets for 32 runs.

Akash Vasisht top-scored for HP with a gritty 110-ball 49.

Right-arm medium pacer Devendra Singh Bora shone bright with the ball for Uttarakhand with figures of 5/49 after opener Vivek Singh's 112 off 220 balls, restricting Railways to 278 all out in 87.5 overs.

Besides Vivek, no other Railways batter could make any substantial contribution.

Left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra also picked up three wickets for 44 runs for Uttarakhand.

Ranji Trophy Brief Scores Summary

At Mumbai: Mumbai 249 for 5 in 84 overs (Siddhesh Lad 80, Musheer Khan 65; Rohit Dhanda 3/44) vs Chandigarh.

At Jaipur: Rajasthan 286 for 4 in 85 overs (Karan Lamba 103 not out, Rohan Rajbar 95; Saravana Kumar 3/52) vs Tamil Nadu

At Rohtak: Himachal Pradesh 153 for 7 in 77 overs (Akash Vasisht 49; Anshul Kamboj 4/32) vs Haryana.

At Brabourne (Mumbai): Railways 278 all out in 87.5 overs (Vivek Singh 112; Devendra Singh Bora 5/49) vs Uttarakhand.