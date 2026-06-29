Historic Return: Cricket's LA28 Olympic Qualification System Approved

The International Olympic Committee has officially approved the qualification system for cricket's highly anticipated return to the LA28 Olympic Games, featuring T20 competitions for both men's and women's teams.

IMAGE: Men's cricket's team Qualification for LA28 Games to be decided on rankings at the end of 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The qualification system for cricket at the LA28 Olympic Games has been officially approved by the IOC Executive Board.

Cricket is set to return to the Olympic Games after a 128-year absence, last featured at Paris 1900.

The event will include separate men's and women's T20 competitions, with six teams and up to 15 players per team.

The LA28 qualification systems are designed to promote broad representation and provide multiple chances for athletes to qualify.

Changes to the surfing qualification system for LA28 were also approved, aiming for top global talent and fair opportunities.

The qualification system for cricket at the LA Olympic 2028 has been officially published after receiving approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, according to Olympics.com.

The Indian men's team will need to be Asia's highest-ranked in the ICC T20 rankings at the end of 2026 to gain automatic qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics while early slots among women will go to the continental top four from the ongoing World Cup in England.

The qualification criteria was unveiled by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday. Cricket is returning to the Olympics after 100 years and will feature six teams each in men's and women's competitions.

The process hinges on rankings for men to filter four quota slots from different continents.

"These will be allocated to the highest-ranked eligible NOCs (National Olympic Committees) continentally (i.e. the top ranked NOCs from different continents), taken from the ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings, resulting in four teams in total," the ICC stated.

The cut-off date has been kept at December 31, 2026.

For women, four quota places will be allocated to the highest-placed eligible NOCs taken continentally at the T20 World Cup "resulting in four teams in total (i.e. the top standing NOC from different continents at the conclusion of the competition)."

As per this criteria, Australia (Oceania), South Africa (Africas) and England (Europe) seem to have grabbed the early slots after qualifying for the semifinals.

"As Great Britain takes part in the Olympics, only one British nation, England, will be considered as part of the quotas," the ICC stated.

The West Indies is also in the ongoing World Cup's semifinal, placing it among the top four. India's fate would be known after the final standings of the tournament are completed.

Cricket is set to return to the Olympic Games at LA28, marking its first appearance in 128 years since it was last featured at the Paris 1900 Olympics.

The event will include separate men's and women's T20 competitions, with six teams in each category. Every team can have up to 15 players, with 90 athlete quota places available for both the men's and women's tournaments. 28 matches will be played in total, across both events.

LA28 Qualification Milestones And Other Sports

The approval marks another milestone in the LA Games qualification process, with qualification systems for 49 sports and disciplines having been endorsed since December 2025.

Boxing and water polo were the latest sports to receive approval in May 2026. Athletics and football are now the only two sports awaiting confirmation of their qualification systems, which are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The IOC Executive Board also approved changes to the surfing qualification system for the LA28 Olympic Games.

While the total number of athlete quota places remains unchanged, the distribution of spots between events organised by the International Surfing Association (ISA) and the World Surf League (WSL) has been revised. The changes aim to ensure the world's top surfers qualify while also providing fair opportunities for athletes from a wider range of countries.

Ensuring Fair Play And Global Representation

The qualification period will remain unchanged, running from 2026 to 2028, with updates made to the order and priority of qualifying events before the final allocation of Olympic spots.

Overall, the LA28 qualification systems are designed to give athletes multiple chances to qualify, promote broad continental and global representation, reduce travel demands, and provide National Olympic Committees (NOCs), athletes and their support staff with more time and certainty to prepare for the Games.

Notably, each International Federation (IF) is tasked with setting the qualification criteria and participation rules for its sport at the Olympic Games, in line with the Olympic Charter. These qualification systems must be submitted to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board for approval.

All qualification frameworks for LA28 have been prepared in accordance with the Qualification System Principles (QSP) approved by the IOC Executive Board in March 2025.