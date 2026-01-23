HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kyle Jamieson replaces Adam Milne in New Zealand's T20 WC squad

January 23, 2026 09:41 IST

Kyle Jamieson

IMAGE: Kyle Jamieson, who was originally being named as a travelling reserve, has been included in New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad as an injury replacement. Photograph: Black Caps/X

Key Points

  • Kyle Jamieson was originally being named as a travelling reserve for the T20 World Cup.
  • Adam Milne suffered the injury while bowling in the SA20 competition at the weekend.
  • Kyle Jamieson in good recent form, having picked up six wickets in the three-match ODI series which New Zealand won 2-1.

New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a torn left hamstring and will be replaced in the squad by fellow quick Kyle Jamieson.

Milne suffered the injury while bowling in the SA20 competition at the weekend with scans revealing the extent of the injury, New Zealand Cricket said on Friday.

Jamieson, who is currently part of the white-ball squad touring India, is promoted to the T20 World Cup squad after originally being named as a travelling reserve for the February-March tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

“We’re all gutted for Adam,” coach Rob Walter said in a statement.

Jamieson excels in India ODIs

“He’d worked so hard to get himself ready for the tournament and was looking back to his best in his eight games for the Eastern Cape Sunrisers.

“It's unfortunate timing for Adam and we wish him a speedy recovery.

 

Jamieson has done well for New Zealand during the ongoing white ball tour of India. He picked up six wickets in the three-match ODI series which New Zealand won 2-1.

Source: REUTERS
