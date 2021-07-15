News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kusal Perera set to miss India series due to injury

Kusal Perera set to miss India series due to injury

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 15, 2021 23:54 IST
Kusal Perera

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's batting mainstay Kusal Perera is likely to be out for six weeks because of the shoulder injury. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former captain and Sri Lanka's batting mainstay Kusal Perera is set to miss the upcoming limited overs series against India because of a shoulder injury, it was reported on Thursday.

 

Perera was the captain of the Sri Lankan team during their recently-concluded tour of England but following the central contract dispute between players and the Sri Lanka cricket board, Dasun Shanaka was appointed captain at his expense for the India series.

"Kusal Perera is almost certain to be out of Sri Lanka's series against India, after picking up a shoulder injury. The team has not divulged the exact nature of the injury, nor withdrawn him officially, but a team doctor says he's likely to be out for six weeks," said a report in ESPNCricinfo.

The 30-year-old Perera has scored 3071 runs in 107 ODIs along with 1347 runs in 50 T20 Internationals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
