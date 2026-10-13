Mendis Takes Helm For Sri Lanka's Pakistan Test Challenge

Kusal Mendis is set to lead Sri Lanka for the first time as Test captain in the crucial ICC World Test Championship away series against Pakistan, with the 15-member squad unveiled on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kusal Mendis is all set to lead Sri Lanka for the first time in Tests. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Kusal Mendis will captain Sri Lanka for the first time in Tests during the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against Pakistan.

The 15-member squad, unveiled on Tuesday, includes batter Pathum Nissanka, pending his return to full fitness after a hamstring injury.

The two-Test series against Pakistan is scheduled to begin on November 9, with matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Sri Lanka currently ranks seventh in the WTC points table, while Pakistan is at the bottom.

Sri Lanka on Tuesday unveiled a 15-member squad for its upcoming ICC World Test Championship away series against Pakistan, marking Kusal Mendis' first stint as captain in the longest format for which his predecessor Dhananjaya de Silva will continue to remain in the side.

Kusal Mendis Assumes Test Captaincy

The 31-year-old Mendis, who already captains Sri Lanka's T20 and ODI teams, replaced de Silva a few days ago. The 35-year-old de Silva stepped down from his position, stating that he wants to "pass the mantle to the next generation".

Batter Pathum Nissanka has also been included in the squad, pending a return to full fitness before the first Test. Nissanka has been laid low by a hamstring injury that he picked up during an ODI series against England last month.

The team will travel to Pakistan for two Tests starting November 9, with matches scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore as part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

Sri Lanka ranks seventh on the WTC points table with a points percentage (PCT) of 33.33, while Pakistan is at the bottom with a PCT of 4.63.

Sri Lanka squad:

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Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Dhananjaya De Silva, Anjala Bandara, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayaka, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga.