Kusal Mendis leads big move by Sri Lanka cricketers

The formation of the Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers' Association marks a pivotal moment for player representation and the future of cricket in Sri Lanka, backed by the World Cricketers' Association.

IMAGE: Kusal Mendis has been named the first president of Sri Lanka’s newly formed professional cricketers’ association. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

Key Points The Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers' Association has been officially launched to enhance player representation.

White-ball captain Kusal Mendis has been named the inaugural president of the new association.

Women's team captain Chamari Athapaththu supports the association, anticipating a stronger player voice.

The association aims to empower players in negotiations with the cricket board, especially concerning franchise cricket participation.

The World Cricketers' Association views this development as crucial for the professionalism and growth of Sri Lankan cricket.

The World Cricketers' Association said the formation of a players' body in Sri Lanka was a landmark development for the professionalism and growth of the game in the country.

Sri Lanka Cricketers Form New Association

The Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers' Association was officially launched on Saturday, with white-ball captain Kusal Mendis named its inaugural president.

Its creation comes as Sri Lanka Cricket undergoes a reform process led by a government-appointed committee.

"A strong game and strong player representation go hand in hand," WCA Chief Executive Tom Moffat said in a statement on Monday.

"Cricket thrives when players have a genuine voice in its future, and by coming together with a unified voice, the Sri Lankan players have demonstrated a deep commitment to the long-term health, integrity and professional progression of the game."

Women's team captain Chamari Athapaththu has also backed the association, which will give players a stronger voice, particularly in negotiations with the cricket board over permission to take part in franchise cricket.

Players in 17 of the top 19 cricket-playing countries are now affiliated with the WCA, with India and Pakistan the exceptions.