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Injury Woes Mount For Sri Lanka Ahead Of Must-Win 2nd Test Vs India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: August 20, 2026 08:58 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Sri Lanka's cricket team faces a significant challenge in the second Test against India as key batters Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal are sidelined with injuries, impacting their chances to level the series.

Dinesh Chandimal

IMAGE: Dinesh Chandimal is unavailable for the second Test against India after suffering a concussion in the first match in Galle. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Key Points

  • Key batter Kusal Mendis is ruled out of the second Test against India due to a hamstring injury.
  • Dinesh Chandimal is unavailable for the upcoming Test after suffering a concussion in the first match.
  • ICC concussion rules mandate a seven-day recovery period for substituted players, affecting Chandimal's return.

Key Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis will not recover from his hamstring injury in time for the second Test against India starting on Sunday, adding to the hosts' injury woes with fellow batter Dinesh Chandimal also out after suffering a concussion.

Sri Lanka lost the first of the three-Test series by 165 runs in Galle on Wednesday, a day after Chandimal suffered a concussion while fielding, and had to be replaced by Pasindu Sooriyabandara in the team.

 

Injuries To Key Players

ICC rules automatically rule out a player who has been substituted due to a concussion for seven days.

"Kusal Mendis has got a proper hamstring injury, he is not going to be available for a while," Sri Lanka coach Gary Kirsten told reporters.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mendis suffered the hamstring injury during the Lanka Premier League last month.

"Dinesh is not available for the next Test, Kusal is not available. So we're missing a few guys from that perspective, but it creates a great opportunity for players to come in and stake their claim," Kirsten added.

Sri Lanka's batting line-up is further weakened by the absence of Pathum Nissanka, who had wrist surgery in June.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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