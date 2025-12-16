HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kumble, Srinath, Joshi, Bharadwaj in KSCA Advisory panel

Source: PTI
December 16, 2025 20:14 IST

Anil Kumble

IMAGE: Anil Kumble was named in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's Cricket Advisory Committee, set up to improve the standards of the sport across the state. Photograph: ANI

Former India stars Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Sunil Joshi and Vijay Bharadwaj have been drafted into the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) formed by the KSCA to improve the standard of the game across the state.

Experienced administrator Jayshree Doraiswamy too is part of the CAC.

In its first meeting, the CAC recommended a slew of changes to the existing coaching and selection panels for various state teams.

 

"In its first meeting, the Cricket Advisory Committee made recommendations for the Selection Panels for the ongoing season. These recommendations have been duly approved by the Managing Committee," said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the newly-appointed official spokesperson of KSCA.

It's one of the steps that promised by newly-appointed KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad to bring quality and transparency in running the state cricket body.

As per the changes that came to effect from Tuesday, former batter Amit Verma has taken over as the chairman of selectors of the state senior and Under-23 teams.

His co-panelists are S Prakash, Tejpal Kothari and Sunil Raju.

Former Karnataka batters Ganesh Satish and Deepak Chougule replaced Somashekhar Siruguppi and SR Deepu as Under-23 coaches.

The junior men (U19, U16 and U14) selection panel too has been reconstituted with GK Anil Kumar, C Raghavendra, GN Umesh and DS Ananth coming in.

"The Women's Selection Committee is currently under review, and necessary decisions in this regard will be taken shortly," said Mruthyunjaya.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
