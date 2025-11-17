HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sangakkara replaces Dravid as Rajasthan Royals' head coach

Sangakkara replaces Dravid as Rajasthan Royals' head coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 17, 2025 12:10 IST

Kumar Sangakkara

IMAGE: Kumar Sangakkara had earlier served as Rajasthan Royals' head coach from 2021-2024. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals announced Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara as their head coach for IPL 2026 next year, following the exit of Rahul Dravid from the role.

Dravid had left the franchise in August this year and Sangakkara, who has been the franchise's Director of Cricket since 2021, will be returning as the head coach having served in the same role from 2021-2024.

"Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara will also take charge as Head Coach for IPL 2026," Rajasthan Royals said on X on Monday.

It was an abrupt end for former India captain Dravid's tenure after returning to the franchise for the 2025 season with a multi-year

contract. The T20 World Cup-winning former national coach exited after a "structural review" of the team's poor performance earlier this year.

The franchise endured a terrible run, finishing ninth in the 10-team event with just four wins from 14 games.

Sangakkara's return as head coach comes days after Rajasthan Royals completed the trade of their wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who will join Chennai Super Kings.

In return, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran have been roped in by the Royals' camp.

Meanwhile, RR also released a total of seven players, including three overseas, ahead of the mini auction to be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

 

Among the players released by the Royals are Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Kunal Rathore, Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
