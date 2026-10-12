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Rishabh Pant ruled out of India A squad for New Zealand tour

By REDIFF CRICKET Updated: October 12, 2026 20:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Kumar Kushagra has been called up to the India A squad to replace the injured Rishabh Pant for the first two matches of their New Zealand tour.

Rishabh Pant will continue to work on his rehab

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant continues to recover from a left side strain suffered during the Irani Cup final. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Rishabh Pant is ruled out of the first two India A matches against New Zealand due to a left side strain.
  • Kumar Kushagra has been named as Pant's replacement for the initial two fixtures.
  • Pant's availability for the third match will be decided later, as he remains under the care of the BCCI Medical Team.
  • The injury occurred while Pant was leading Rest of India in the Irani Cup.
  • The updated India A squad includes key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Washington Sundar.
 

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the first two matches for the India A tour of New Zealand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement on Monday.

The wicketkeeper-batter's availability for the tour was subject to fitness as he had sustained a left side strain while leading Rest of India in the Irani Cup.

Kushagra Steps In

The Men’s Selection Committee has named Kumar Kushagra as Pant’s replacement for the first two matches. Pant remains under the care of the BCCI Medical Team and is recovering well. A decision on his availability for the third match will be taken at a later stage.

India A Squad Update

India A’s updated squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Dhruv Jurel [C] [WK], Washington Sundar, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Rathod, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra [WK] (1st and 2nd matches).

More News Coverage

Rishabh PantIndiaNew ZealandKumar KushagraIrani Cup

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