Mussoorie gears up for Kuldeep Yadav's star-studded wedding

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj with Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Priya Saroj/Facebook

Preparations are underway in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie for the wedding of Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav, who will tie the knot with childhood friend Vanshika on March 14.

According to reports, Mussoorie's famous Savoy Hotel is being decorated for the wedding, where both families, along with cricketing luminaries like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, and many other VIPs, are expected to attend.

It is reported that the entire hotel has been booked for the 31-year-old cricketer's wedding and will not be available for anyone else to stay for two to three days.

Kuldeep got engaged to Vanshika on June 5, 2025 in a traditional ceremony in Lucknow.

Vanshika, who hails from Shyam Nagar in Lucknow, shares a long-standing bond with Kuldeep that dates back to their early years.

As he steps into this new chapter of his personal life, Kuldeep will soon turn his focus back to cricket, with his IPL side Delhi Capitals kick-starting the new season with an away match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1.