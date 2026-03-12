HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mussoorie gears up for Kuldeep Yadav's star-studded wedding

Mussoorie gears up for Kuldeep Yadav's star-studded wedding

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes Read

March 12, 2026 20:11 IST

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav is set to tie the knot with childhood friend Vanshika in a grand wedding ceremony at Mussoorie's Savoy Hotel, with numerous cricketing stars and VIPs expected to attend.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Priya Saroj/Facebook

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj with Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Priya Saroj/Facebook

Key Points

  • Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav is set to marry his childhood friend Vanshika in Mussoorie on March 14.
  • The wedding venue is the renowned Savoy Hotel in Mussoorie, which has been fully booked for the event.
  • High-profile guests, including cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, are expected to attend the wedding.
  • Mussoorie is buzzing with excitement as preparations are underway for the star-studded affair.

Preparations are underway in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie for the wedding of Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav, who will tie the knot with childhood friend Vanshika on March 14.

According to reports, Mussoorie's famous Savoy Hotel is being decorated for the wedding, where both families, along with cricketing luminaries like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, and many other VIPs, are expected to attend.

 

It is reported that the entire hotel has been booked for the 31-year-old cricketer's wedding and will not be available for anyone else to stay for two to three days.

Kuldeep got engaged to Vanshika on June 5, 2025 in a traditional ceremony in Lucknow.

Vanshika, who hails from Shyam Nagar in Lucknow, shares a long-standing bond with Kuldeep that dates back to their early years.

As he steps into this new chapter of his personal life, Kuldeep will soon turn his focus back to cricket, with his IPL side Delhi Capitals kick-starting the new season with an away match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

