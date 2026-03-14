Kuldeep Yadav's Sangeet Turns Magical with Sufi Mehfil

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and his fiancee Vanshika celebrated their sangeet ceremony with a soulful Sufi night, featuring singer Bismil and attended by cricket stars Suresh Raina and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika pose with Yuzvendra Chahal and Suresh Raina. Photograph: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Key Points Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika celebrated their sangeet ceremony with a Sufi-themed event.

Singer Bismil performed at the sangeet, creating a magical musical atmosphere.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal attended the sangeet.

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav and his fiancee Vanshika celebrated their sangeet ceremony with a soulful Sufi vibe, as renowned singer Bismil set the mood with a special performance.

The singer took the stage on Friday night during the couple’s pre-wedding celebration, captivating guests with his melodious Sufi numbers and creating a magical musical atmosphere.

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IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal with Rinku Singh and his fiancee Priya Saroj. Photograph: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Several clips from the ceremony soon surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, former India cricketer Suresh Raina and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal could be seen enjoying Bismil’s mehfil, soaking in the music and festive spirit.

Sharing pictures from the celebration on Instagram, Raina wrote, “Wishing Kuldeep and Vanshika a lifetime of love, happiness and beautiful memories together. God bless this beautiful journey ahead.”

Bismil also took to Instagram to wish the couple, posting, “Shadi mubarak @kuldeep_18 mere bhai and Vanshika bhabhi. Kya khoobsurat shaam rahi. Sending you both lots of love and wishes.”