Kuldeep Yadav's 'Our Forever Begins' Post Wins Hearts

Kuldeep Yadav celebrated his marriage to childhood sweetheart Vanshika Chaddha in a beautiful ceremony attended by fellow cricketers, marking a new chapter in his life.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav’s sweet post after marrying Vanshika. Photograph: Kuldeep Yadav/Instagram

Key Points Kuldeep Yadav marries Vanshika Chaddha in a ceremony in Mussoorie.

Yadav shared photos from the wedding on social media, marking 'the beginning of forever'.

Kuldeep Yadav shared a heartfelt moment with fans on social media after marrying his childhood friend Vanshika Chaddha in a star-studded ceremony in Mussoorie on Saturday.

Posting for the first time after the wedding, the Indian spinner shared a few pictures from the ceremony on Instagram and wrote, ‘Our forever begins now. 14.03.2026.’

The post quickly drew warm wishes from fans and members of the cricket fraternity.

Among those present at the intimate celebration were Rinku Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tilak Varma and Suresh Raina, who joined the couple to celebrate the special occasion.