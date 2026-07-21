Kuldeep Yadav's Coach Confident Of Spinner's Comeback

Despite recent exclusions from the playing XI, Indian left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav's childhood coach, Kapil Pandey, expresses strong confidence in his fighting spirit and ability to reclaim a permanent spot in the national cricket team.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav's strength is his resilience. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Kuldeep Yadav's coach, Kapil Pandey, remains confident in the spinner's ability to return to India's playing XI despite recent exclusions.

Pandey asserts that Kuldeep is not frustrated by team selection decisions, viewing his squad inclusion as a matter of pride.

The coach highlights Kuldeep's consistent impact in matches played and his dedication to improving his batting skills.

Kuldeep's resilience and strong work ethic, even after international series, are key factors in his potential comeback.

Pandey believes Kuldeep's perseverance will eventually lead to an extended run in the Indian team, given his impressive ODI record.

India's decision to go with four specialist fast bowlers in the third ODI against England at the Lord's without fielding Kuldeep Yadav has not shaken the left-arm wrist spinner's confidence, and his childhood coach Kapil Pandey insisted that the 31-year-old's fighting spirit will help him regain his place in the side.



Kuldeep's absence from the entire series has once again put the spotlight on his role under head coach Gautam Gambhir. Since Gambhir took charge on July 9, 2024, Kuldeep has featured in only 38 internationals across formats despite India playing 104 matches during the period.



Pandey said Kuldeep is not frustrated as team selection remains the prerogative of captain and coach.

"There is no question of disappointment for Kuldeep. He has prepared well and performed whenever he has got opportunities," Pandey told PTI.

Coach's Perspective On Team Selection

For Pandey, Kuldeep being a part of the squad is a matter of pride. "It is always painful when the team loses, but the biggest thing is to remain part of the Indian team. Playing for the country is a matter of pride. Whether he is picked in the playing XI depends on the captain and the coach. We cannot do anything about that. There is no problem in being benched."



The veteran coach maintained that Kuldeep remains India's premier spinner and would make an immediate impact whenever his chance arrives. "Kuldeep is India's top spinner and one of the country's best bowlers. Whenever he gets a chance, he will perform."

Kuldeep's Impact And Test Record

Pandey also dismissed suggestions that Kuldeep's modest tally of Test appearances reflected his worth, saying it was the impact that mattered. Kuldeep has only played 18 Tests in nine and half years since his debut. "It is not about how many Tests he has played but the kind of impact he has made in those games. Whenever Kuldeep has played, he has helped India win.

"Against England at home in 2024, he played a major role in India's victories. He is a fierce competitor," he said.



He said Kuldeep's ODI record has consistently shown that he delivers when entrusted with responsibility.

"Whenever he gets an opportunity, Kuldeep delivers. It doesn't matter how many matches he has played. The more opportunities he gets, the more matches he helps India win."

Focus On Batting Improvement And Work Ethic

Pandey pointed out that the spinner's improvements with the bat are often overlooked.

"If you look at Kuldeep's batting, he has scored a 100 for Uttar Pradesh and has made several half-centuries. He has worked hard on that aspect of his game as well."



The Kanpur-based coach said he has always reminded Kuldeep that opportunities in international cricket are precious and must be grabbed with both hands.

"I have always told him that whenever he gets a chance, he has to fight for it. All his coaches believe Kuldeep is a very good bowler. Even the assistant coach says he is a quality bowler.

"Kuldeep knows that whenever an opportunity comes, he has to make it count because chances can come from anywhere," he said.

Resilience And Future Prospects

Pandey also revealed that Kuldeep's work ethic has remained unchanged despite becoming an established international cricketer.

"Whether it is after the IPL or any international series, he comes straight back to our academy in Kanpur.

"Even before overseas tours, he trains here and plays practice matches. Cricket is not about one day or one series. You have to keep working continuously."



Pandey said the spinner's biggest strength has been his resilience. With 194 ODI wickets already to his name and an enviable record whenever he has been picked across formats, Pandey is convinced that Kuldeep's perseverance will eventually be rewarded with an extended run in India's playing XI.

"Kuldeep has to keep developing his fighting spirit. If you want to play for India for a long time, you have to be mentally strong," he concluded.