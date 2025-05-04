'Kuldeep has to be in India's squad for England Tests'

'Kuldeep Yadav is an attacking option. He has played 12 Tests and his strike-rate is a wicket every six overs.'

Kuldeep Yadav is one match-winner India can't afford to leave out for the upcoming Test series in England and the wrist spinner should be picked ahead of batting all-rounders, reckon former selectors and coaches.

Ravindra Jadeja is an automatic choice for the five-Test series because of his superior batting skills and Kuldeep also brings to the table a specific skill set, they feel.

The national selection committee will announce India's squad for the England tour most likely after the teams qualifying for the IPL play-off are known.

The red ball specialists in the other six IPL teams, as usual, will travel earlier, like on previous tours of England, scheduled right after the conclusion of the IPL.

In Australia, Washington Sundar started as the first-choice spinner since both Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were benched after their underwhelming show at home against New Zealand.

Ashwin eventually retired, as he did not want to go through the grind of having to prove himself again in overseas conditions, and Washington got only three wickets from three Tests.

Former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, his selection committee colleague Devang Gandhi and former India opener and noted coach WV Raman all feel that Kuldeep has that 'x' factor that India will need in England.

"Kuldeep Yadav is an attacking option and he needs to be in that Indian squad in England. He has played 12 Tests so far and if I look at his strike-rate, it is a wicket every six overs (37.3 balls per wicket). So Kuldeep along with Jadeja is a no-brainer for me," Raman, one of the most astute analysts of the game, said.

Prasad, under whose chairmanship Kuldeep first got the Test cap, also feels that he could be a better option compared to Washington although the Tamil Nadu player has also been pretty decent, especially with the willow on two Test tours of Australia.

"While you can still have Washy in the squad, I personally feel you need a proper match-winning spinner like Kuldeep," Prasad said.

He was forthright in his assessment that Kuldeep is the only Indian spinner playing red ball and can make the difference with his bowling instead of a batting all-rounder in overseas conditions.

"On his day, he has the ability to win you a match single-handedly -- something the other spinners in the current set-up may not offer consistently. There are venues in England that assist spin, and being a wrist-spinner with an element of mystery in his bowling, Kuldeep could be extremely valuable in those conditions."

Prasad cited three venues where the tracks can indeed help spinners if it is hot and humid.

"In England, weather does play a part. But August in London can be hot and hence Kuldeep can be a handful at the Oval. If it's humid, he can make the difference at Birmingham and Old Trafford also."

His selection committee colleague Gandhi feels that unlike Australia, there won't be a lot of bounce on English tracks and hence Kuldeep's style of bowling could suit India's plans.

"Look, make no mistake, pitches in England in recent times have been a bit worn out because of the volume of cricket played on these tracks," Gandhi, who was a touring selector during the 2018 series and played league cricket in England for a decade, said.

"In case of Kuldeep, England bowlers would look to sweep but that would also give him a chance to get wickets. Also, if you ask me, I am not very sure that Nitish Reddy's will be effective as the fifth bowler in specific conditions.

"Wrist spinners have certain qualities and the biggest aspect is that they can take pitch out of equation," Gandhi said.