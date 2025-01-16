Kuldeep bowls in the nets at NCA

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav is making a comeback from the groin injury he suffered during the New Zealand Test series last year. Photograph: Kuldeep Yadav/Instagram

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav hit the nets in his bid to make a comeback to the Indian team ahead of the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy next month.



Kuldeep sustained a groin injury during the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru last year. The left-arm spinner shared a 45-second video of himself bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Wednesday.





in,' he captioned the Instagram Video.India host England for a white ball tour --including five T20Is and three ODIs -- ahead of the all-important Champions Trophy next month.While Kuldeep has not been named in the T20 squad, he is expected to undergo a fitness test and match simulation in the coming days to prove his readiness for the ODI series and Champions Trophy, the squads for which are yet to be announced.

The ODI series against England begins on January 22 while India's opening match in the Champions Trophy is slated for February 20.



In case Kuldeep fails to make it, one among Ravi Bishnoi or Varun Chakravarthy is expected to be picked for the Champions Trophy.