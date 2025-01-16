HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kuldeep bowls in the nets at NCA

Kuldeep bowls in the nets at NCA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2025 14:02 IST

x

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav is making a comeback from the groin injury he suffered during the New Zealand Test series last year. Photograph: Kuldeep Yadav/Instagram

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav hit the nets in his bid to make a comeback to the Indian team ahead of the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy next month.

Kuldeep sustained a groin injury during the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru last year. The left-arm spinner shared a 45-second video of himself bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

'Locked

in,' he captioned the Instagram Video.

India host England for a white ball tour --including five T20Is and three ODIs  -- ahead of the all-important Champions Trophy next month.

While Kuldeep has not been named in the T20 squad, he is expected to undergo a fitness test and match simulation in the coming days to prove his readiness for the ODI series and Champions Trophy, the squads for which are yet to be announced.

 

The ODI series against England begins on January 22 while India's opening match in the Champions Trophy is slated for February 20.

In case Kuldeep fails to make it, one among Ravi Bishnoi or Varun Chakravarthy is expected to be picked for the Champions Trophy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'You Have Kept Mumbai Cricket Alive'
'You Have Kept Mumbai Cricket Alive'
'Tumko Bat Chahiye?': How Kohli inspired Akash Deep
'Tumko Bat Chahiye?': How Kohli inspired Akash Deep
VC To Sidelines: What's Next for Gill?
VC To Sidelines: What's Next for Gill?
Bumrah Laughs Off Fake News Report
Bumrah Laughs Off Fake News Report
Smriti Mandhana's 70-ball century makes history!
Smriti Mandhana's 70-ball century makes history!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

WhatsApp Work Etiquette

webstory image 2

The Top 10 Cops On OTT

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Deal With Negative Coworkers

VIDEOS

Meet Kaate Wale Baba: A Unique Ascetic at Maha Kumbh3:37

Meet Kaate Wale Baba: A Unique Ascetic at Maha Kumbh

Karishma Tanna spotted in stylish wear post-workout1:04

Karishma Tanna spotted in stylish wear post-workout

'Attempted burglary- - -', What happened at Saif's residence1:36

'Attempted burglary- - -', What happened at Saif's residence

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD