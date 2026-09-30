Kuldeep Yadav becomes fourth Indian spinner to reach 200 ODI wickets

Kuldeep Yadav became only the fourth Indian spinner to reach 200 ODI wickets, despite West Indies smashing 405/7 in Guwahati.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Shubman Gill after dismissing West Indies captain Shai Hope in the second ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Kuldeep Yadav became only the fourth Indian spinner to reach 200 ODI wickets, joining Kumble, Harbhajan and Jadeja.

The milestone came as Kuldeep returned 2/65 against West Indies, taking his tally to 200 wickets in 123 ODI innings.

Kuldeep’s landmark was overshadowed as West Indies amassed a record 405/7.

Kuldeep Yadav became only the fourth Indian spinner to reach 200 ODI wickets during the second match against the West Indies in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Kuldeep claimed 2/65 in his 10 overs, dismissing West Indies captain Shai Hope and middle-order batter Keemo Paul.

He now has 200 wickets in 123 innings at an average of 26.76, including 10 four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls. His best ODI figures are 6/25.

Among Indian spinners, only Anil Kumble (334), Harbhajan Singh (265) and Ravindra Jadeja (232) had previously crossed the 200-wicket mark.

Overall, Kuldeep is India’s ninth-highest ODI wicket-taker. Mohammed Shami remains the fastest Indian to 200 wickets, reaching the landmark in 104 matches.

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Kuldeep has taken nine wickets in six ODIs this year at an average above 36. His best figures of 4/40 came against the West Indies in the previous ODI.

His 200th wicket came on a difficult day for India’s bowling attack, with the West Indies piling up 405/7 after India opted to field.