Kuldeep Spins His Way to 300 Wickets

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav joins an elite group of India’s spin greats. Photograph: BCCI/X

Kuldeep Yadav spun his way into history on Sunday, becoming just the fifth Indian spinner to take 300 international wickets.

The left-arm wrist spinner achieved the milestone in style during India’s high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan in Dubai, where he delivered a game-changing spell of 3-40 in nine overs.

With this achievement, Kuldeep joins an elite group of India’s spin greats—Anil Kumble (953 wickets), Ravichandran Ashwin (765), Harbhajan Singh (707), and Ravindra Jadeja (604). He is also the 13th Indian bowler overall to cross the 300-wicket mark in international cricket.

Kuldeep was at his deceptive best, weaving a web around Pakistan’s batters. His first breakthrough came when he drew a thick edge from vice-captain Salman Agha (19), which Ravindra Jadeja safely pouched.

He then struck gold with the very next delivery, trapping Shaheen Afridi plumb in front with a masterful googly for a golden duck.

To cap off his spell, he invited Naseem Shah to take him on, only for the batter to mistime his shot straight to a charging Virat Kohli at long-on.

Kuldeep's dominance over Pakistan continues to grow—he now has 15 wickets against them in ODIs at a stunning average of 14.00 and a strike rate of 21.6.