HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kuldeep Spins His Way to 300 Wickets

Kuldeep Spins His Way to 300 Wickets

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 23, 2025 21:24 IST

x

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav joins an elite group of India’s spin greats. Photograph: BCCI/X

Kuldeep Yadav spun his way into history on Sunday, becoming just the fifth Indian spinner to take 300 international wickets.

The left-arm wrist spinner achieved the milestone in style during India’s high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan in Dubai, where he delivered a game-changing spell of 3-40 in nine overs.

With this achievement, Kuldeep joins an elite group of India’s spin greats—Anil Kumble (953 wickets), Ravichandran Ashwin (765), Harbhajan Singh (707), and Ravindra Jadeja (604). He is also the 13th Indian bowler overall to cross the 300-wicket mark in international cricket.

 

Kuldeep was at his deceptive best, weaving a web around Pakistan’s batters. His first breakthrough came when he drew a thick edge from vice-captain Salman Agha (19), which Ravindra Jadeja safely pouched.

He then struck gold with the very next delivery, trapping Shaheen Afridi plumb in front with a masterful googly for a golden duck.

To cap off his spell, he invited Naseem Shah to take him on, only for the batter to mistime his shot straight to a charging Virat Kohli at long-on.

Kuldeep's dominance over Pakistan continues to grow—he now has 15 wickets against them in ODIs at a stunning average of 14.00 and a strike rate of 21.6.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Fastest to 14,000! Kohli Breaks Another Sachin Record
Fastest to 14,000! Kohli Breaks Another Sachin Record
The Unstoppables Vs The Unpredictables
The Unstoppables Vs The Unpredictables
Ritika Sajdeh Cheers for Team India in Dubai
Ritika Sajdeh Cheers for Team India in Dubai
Picture of the Day? Kohli's Pat on Babar's Back
Picture of the Day? Kohli's Pat on Babar's Back
Bumrah makes headlines at Ind vs Pak... Here's why
Bumrah makes headlines at Ind vs Pak... Here's why

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Harmful Social Media Mistakes

webstory image 2

India's 10 Tallest Statues

webstory image 3

7 Wonderful Properties Of Cloves

VIDEOS

Urvashi Rautela spotted promoting 'Daku Maharaj' at the airport1:02

Urvashi Rautela spotted promoting 'Daku Maharaj' at the...

Video: Russia launches war's largest drone attack on Ukraine1:22

Video: Russia launches war's largest drone attack on Ukraine

PM Modi offers prayers at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur1:27

PM Modi offers prayers at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD