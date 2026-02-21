KSCA To Name Hubballi Pavilion After Sunil Joshi

KSCA to name Pavilion Block at Hubballi's Rajnagar Cricket Grounds after former India cricketer Sunil Joshi during Ranji Trophy final.

IMAGE: Former India spinner to get the honour in recognition of his contribution to cricket in North Karnataka. Photograph: BCCI

The Karnataka State Cricket Association on Saturday said the Pavilion Block at the KSCA Cricket Grounds, Rajnagar, Hubballi, will be named after former Indian cricketer Sunil Joshi.

The naming ceremony will be held on February 24, the first day of the Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir at Hubballi.

Joshi, who played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs besides 160 first-class matches for Karnataka, hails from the Gadag District in Hubballi.

"Sunil Joshi played a significant part of his formative cricket in Hubballi, and the naming of the Pavilion Block in his honour stands as a fitting and lasting tribute to one of Karnataka's most distinguished cricketing ambassadors," said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the Official Spokesperson of KSCA.

"This decision has been taken as a mark of deep respect and appreciation for Sunil Joshi's remarkable cricketing journey and his enduring association with cricket in North Karnataka," Mruthyunjaya added.