HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » KSCA To Name Hubballi Pavilion After Sunil Joshi

KSCA To Name Hubballi Pavilion After Sunil Joshi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 21, 2026 22:53 IST

x

KSCA to name Pavilion Block at Hubballi's Rajnagar Cricket Grounds after former India cricketer Sunil Joshi during Ranji Trophy final.

Former India spinner to get the honour in recognition of his contribution to cricket in North Karnataka

IMAGE: Former India spinner to get the honour in recognition of his contribution to cricket in North Karnataka. Photograph: BCCI

The Karnataka State Cricket Association on Saturday said the Pavilion Block at the KSCA Cricket Grounds, Rajnagar, Hubballi, will be named after former Indian cricketer Sunil Joshi.

Key Points

  • The naming ceremony is scheduled for February 24, opening day of the Ranji Trophy final.
  • Joshi represented India in 15 Tests and 69 ODIs; played 160 first-class matches for Karnataka.
  • Former India left-arm spinner hails from Gadag district in North Karnataka.
  • KSCA calls the move a “fitting and lasting tribute” to one of Karnataka’s distinguished cricket ambassadors.
 

The naming ceremony will be held on February 24, the first day of the Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir at Hubballi.

Joshi, who played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs besides 160 first-class matches for Karnataka, hails from the Gadag District in Hubballi.

"Sunil Joshi played a significant part of his formative cricket in Hubballi, and the naming of the Pavilion Block in his honour stands as a fitting and lasting tribute to one of Karnataka's most distinguished cricketing ambassadors," said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the Official Spokesperson of KSCA.

"This decision has been taken as a mark of deep respect and appreciation for Sunil Joshi's remarkable cricketing journey and his enduring association with cricket in North Karnataka," Mruthyunjaya added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

NZ-Pak Share Points As Rain Washes Out Super 8 Opener
NZ-Pak Share Points As Rain Washes Out Super 8 Opener
'There Is Pressure': Surya On Home World Cup Expectations
'There Is Pressure': Surya On Home World Cup Expectations
Morkel Vs Morkel: Brothers In Rival Dugouts At T20 WC
Morkel Vs Morkel: Brothers In Rival Dugouts At T20 WC
Shikhar Dhawan Marries Sophie Shine
Shikhar Dhawan Marries Sophie Shine
Sooryavanshi Smashes Water Pipeline
Sooryavanshi Smashes Water Pipeline

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Katrina Kaif's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

13 Bengali Veg Dishes That Make You Go Bong Bong!

webstory image 3

7 Wonderful Car-Free Places In The World

VIDEOS

Brazilian Prez Lula gets grand welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan6:10

Brazilian Prez Lula gets grand welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Pooja Hegde Spotted at Airport in Effortlessly Cool Style0:52

Pooja Hegde Spotted at Airport in Effortlessly Cool Style

Chitrangda's Sizzling Style Moment You Can't Miss!0:40

Chitrangda's Sizzling Style Moment You Can't Miss!

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO