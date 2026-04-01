KSCA Extends Pension Benefits to Veteran Women Cricketers

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is set to provide monthly pensions to former women cricketers who represented the state, acknowledging their significant contributions to Karnataka cricket and offering financial support in their later years.

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Key Points KSCA will provide monthly pensions to former Karnataka women cricketers.

Eligibility requires players to be over 55 and not receiving similar BCCI benefits.

The initiative recognises contributions of women cricketers to Karnataka cricket.

Eligible players must provide documentation of their representation and match details.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Wednesday decided to extend a monthly pension to former women cricketers, who have represented the state in the Senior Women's National Championship.

The pension will be given to players who have attained the age of 55, and they should not be drawing a similar benefit from the BCCI.

Supporting Women in Cricket

"This initiative is aimed at recognising and honouring valuable contributions made by former women cricketers to the state," said KSCA secretary Santosh Menon.

Menon said the eligible players will have to submit documents to substantiate their representation and details of the number of matches they have played for the state.