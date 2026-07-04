M Chinnaswamy Stadium Upgrades To State-Of-The-Art LED Floodlights

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has significantly enhanced its cricket infrastructure with a state-of-the-art LED floodlighting system, promising superior visibility and energy efficiency for future matches.

IMAGE: The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has upgraded its floodlighting to advanced LED technology.

The new system replaces metal-halide lights, operational since 2010, offering superior illumination and uniformity.

It provides over 3,500 lux on the pitch and 2,500 lux across the outfield, meeting international cricket standards.

The LED lighting is 40% more energy-efficient and supports modern broadcasting demands like HD and 4K.

The Rs 5 crore project will be operational for the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament.

As part of its continuous efforts to modernise the infrastructure, the Karnataka State Cricket Association has upgraded the floodlighting system at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The KSCA has replaced the existing metal-halide floodlights, which had been in operation since 2010, with the latest LED Sports Floodlighting Technology.

Enhanced Illumination And Efficiency

"The new lighting system has been designed to meet and exceed the latest international standards for professional cricket. It provides more than 3,500 lux over the pitch and over 2,500 lux across the outfield, ensuring exceptional light uniformity and visibility for players, match officials, spectators and television audiences," KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad said ahead of the new system's inauguration on Sunday.

Apart from providing superior illumination, the new LED lighting system, which underwent extensive tests on Friday, is approximately 40% more energy-efficient than the conventional lighting system, said Prasad. The LED floodlighting project, executed at a cost of close to Rs 5 crore, complies with the modern cricket broadcasting demands such as High Definition (HD), Ultra HD (4K) super slow-motion etc. The new system will be operational real-time alongwith the final leg of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament, starting here on Sunday.