KSCA Elections: Controversy over 9-year rule

IMAGE: Venakesh Prasad-led panel had raised questions about the attempt to strike down the candidacy of some of its contestants for the upcoming Karnataka State Cricket Association elections, but KSCA played down the claims.. Photograph: Venkatesh Prasad/Instagram

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections will be held on November 30, its Chief Executive Officer announced in Bengaluru on Tuesday.



The Raghuram Bhatt-headed committee's tenure ended on September 30, and the delay in announcing the date of the election has led to rounds of confusion in the state cricketing circles.



"As decided in our meeting held on 14 October 2025, and reiterated in the meeting held on 25th October 2025, the KSCA election is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 30 November 2025," KSCA CEO Shubhendu Ghosh informed through an email.



Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad is leading a panel that includes seasoned administrators such as former BCCI and KSCA official Vinay Mruthyunjaya among others, and they had strongly urged the association to disclose the election date on Monday.



The Prasad-led panel had raised questions about the attempt to strike down the candidacy of some of its contestants, but KSCA played down the claims.



"We as an institution do not have any objection to any eligible person from contesting the elections. The statement that we are preventing certain persons from contesting is not true," the letter read.



The statement further added that not losing the BCCI membership is the top-priority

of the association right now."We want to be a compliant Association and our top priority is to only ensure our cricketers are not denied an opportunity in BCCI tournaments."Our aim is to put the institution above individuals and ensure KSCA does not lose its membership in BCCI. This is our top priority," it said.The panel-led by Prasad raised its claims of refusal of candidacy, saying the KSCA managing committee invoked the nine-year clause in the association by-law when it was not applicable to a few members of the incumbent officials.The nine-year clause pertains to the concurrent term of an official in the managing committee as an ordinary member and in the state association administration for that period, leading to ineligibility to contest the election.

The KSCA made its stand clear on the debatable point, which is certain to come up again in the coming days.



"The interpretation placed by certain groups is that a person can be an ordinary member of Managing Committee for 9 years and 9 more years as an Office Bearer, that is in all 18 years. With a cooling period of 3 years added after every six years, it will be in total 27 years a person can be in and around administration of the State Association," Ghosh said in the mail.



"If similar interpretation is taken for BCCI, it can be another 27 years at BCCI. Thus, in all a person can be 54 years in cricket administration which is against the principles of the Lodha Committee Report and the Hon'ble Supreme Court Judgement," he added.