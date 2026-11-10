KS Bharat seeks fresh international lifeline through UAE after India retirement

Former India wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat is charting a new course in his cricketing career, aiming for a return to international cricket with the UAE national team once his cooling-off period concludes in February 2027.

FILE IMAGE: KS Bharat's cooling-off period, which is required after international retirement, ends in February 2027. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former India wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat announced his retirement from international cricket in June this year.

Bharat is now aiming to return to top-flight cricket by playing for the UAE national team.

Bharat is currently playing for Emirates Eagles in the Abu Dhabi T10 and training at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

He expressed his enjoyment of this "second innings" in cricket, appreciating the diverse cricketing environment in the UAE.

Former India wicketkeeper batter KS Bharat on Tuesday said he is eyeing a return to international cricket through the UAE national team after his cooling off period ends in February 2027.

Bharat's Retirement and Future Plans

Bharat, who played seven Tests for India between 2023 and 2024, announced his retirement from international cricket in June this year, which also made him eligible to play in T20 leagues around the world.

"Playing Test cricket is the ultimate feeling when you're playing for your country. Nothing beats that. But as a player all you want to do is to play the game. I've been performing well in domestic cricket over the years," Bharat, who now plays for Emirates Eagles in the Abu Dhabi T10, said in a media release.

"But somewhere I felt I still have those international days in me. That is the reason I had to take this hard call (the retirement in June)," he added.

Embracing UAE Cricket and T10 Format

But now he eyes a return to top-flight cricket through the UAE team.

"That is the plan, to be very honest. I still have to complete the cooling-off period. In February, it will be done, and maybe after that I'll be able to tell you more," he said.

The 33-year-old currently resides in Dubai, and has been impressed by the facilities at the ICC Academy, where he trains regularly.

"The UAE cricket has been kind to welcome me and allow me to use their facilities. The quality of players you play with is high for a domestic structure, because the UAE is a place where you get all kinds of cricketers, from South Africa, England, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and a few Indians now. I'm really loving this second innings."

Bharat felt that the Abu Dhabi T10 is helping him stay connected to cricket.

"There is a little bit of adaptation to be done. Probably, remembering the younger days when I used to play with a tennis ball.

"Before you realise it, two balls and the game changes very quickly, or two dot balls and the game comes back your way. It's not the easiest format, but I'm having fun," he said.

However, Bharat could not end up on the winning side as Emirates Eagles went down to the Richard Gleeson-led Arabian Aces by 10 wickets.

But he wanted to use it as a learning experience and do well in upcoming matches.