Home  » Cricket » Hong Kong Sixes: Krunal Pandya replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar as India captain

Hong Kong Sixes: Krunal Pandya replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar as India captain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V October 17, 2026 17:35 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

All-rounder Krunal Pandya steps up to captain the seven-member India squad for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes tournament, following Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recall to the national team.

Krunal Pandya

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya will captain India in the Hong Kong Sixes, an international six-a-side cricket tournament scheduled between October 30 and November 1. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Krunal Pandya on Saturday replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar as captain of the seven-member India squad for the Hong Kong Sixes.
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar received a recall to the national team for the tour of New Zealand.
  • Gujarat Titans pacer Kulwant Khejroliya will replace Bhuvneshwar in the squad.
  • The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 1.
  • The squad includes Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, and T. Natarajan.

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Saturday replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar as captain of the seven-member India squad for the Hong Kong Sixes after the veteran pacer received a recall to the national team for the tour of New Zealand.

Squad Changes for Hong Kong Sixes

Gujarat Titans pacer Kulwant Khejroliya will replace Bhuvneshwar in the squad for the tournament scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 1. Krunal was already part of the squad.

 

The other squad members are Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan.

Updated India Squad:

Krunal Pandya (Captain) - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Shashank Singh - Punjab Kings

Rahul Tewatia - Gujarat Titans

Nitish Rana - Delhi Capitals

Rahul Tripathi - Kolkata Knight Riders

T Natarajan - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kulwant Khejroliya - Gujarat Titans

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

krunal pandyahong kong sixesindian cricket teambhuvneshwar kumarkulwant khejroliya

More From Rediff

Akash Deep returns, Iyer to lead India in NZ ODI series finale

Akash Deep returns, Iyer to lead India in NZ ODI series finale
Pant's fitness doubt, Bumrah's return headline NZ squad

Pant's fitness doubt, Bumrah's return headline NZ squad
Gill takes unusual step to gear up for New Zealand

Gill takes unusual step to gear up for New Zealand

Related Stories

R Ashwin Questions Yashasvi Jaiswal's ODI Snub

R Ashwin Questions Yashasvi Jaiswal's ODI Snub

Quick Links

Bhuvneshwar KumarIndiaHong KongKrunal PandyaGujaratRahul TewatiaNew ZealandKulwant KhejroliyaShashank SinghRahul Tripathi

Web Stories

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India
9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri
Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026