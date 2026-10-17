Hong Kong Sixes: Krunal Pandya replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar as India captain

All-rounder Krunal Pandya steps up to captain the seven-member India squad for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes tournament, following Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recall to the national team.

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya will captain India in the Hong Kong Sixes, an international six-a-side cricket tournament scheduled between October 30 and November 1. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Krunal Pandya on Saturday replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar as captain of the seven-member India squad for the Hong Kong Sixes.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar received a recall to the national team for the tour of New Zealand.

Gujarat Titans pacer Kulwant Khejroliya will replace Bhuvneshwar in the squad.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 1.

The squad includes Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, and T. Natarajan.

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Saturday replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar as captain of the seven-member India squad for the Hong Kong Sixes after the veteran pacer received a recall to the national team for the tour of New Zealand.

Squad Changes for Hong Kong Sixes

Gujarat Titans pacer Kulwant Khejroliya will replace Bhuvneshwar in the squad for the tournament scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 1. Krunal was already part of the squad.

The other squad members are Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan.

Updated India Squad:

Krunal Pandya (Captain) - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Shashank Singh - Punjab Kings

Rahul Tewatia - Gujarat Titans

Nitish Rana - Delhi Capitals

Rahul Tripathi - Kolkata Knight Riders

T Natarajan - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kulwant Khejroliya - Gujarat Titans