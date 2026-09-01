Krunal Pandya refuses to give up on India return after Afghanistan T20I omission

Krunal Pandya kept his India comeback hopes alive after missing the Afghanistan T20I squad, following a strong IPL season where he impressed with bat and ball.

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya last played for India in July 2021 during the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Krunal Pandya/Instagram

Key Points Krunal Pandya hinted at an India comeback after being left out of the Afghanistan T20I squad, saying, "Hope is still alive."

The 35-year-old last played for India in 2021 and has 124 T20I runs and 15 wickets from 19 matches.

Krunal strengthened his comeback case with 226 runs and 14 wickets for RCB in IPL 2026.

Jasprit Bumrah returns subject to fitness as India face Afghanistan in three T20Is in New Delhi from September 13.

Krunal Pandya has kept the door open for an India comeback after he was left out of the squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, beginning September 13 in New Delhi.

The all-rounder posted an Instagram story after the squad announcement on Tuesday, writing, "Hope is still alive", alongside a fingers-crossed and India flag emoji.

Krunal Misses Out Despite Strong IPL Form

There had been speculation that Krunal could return to the India squad for the Afghanistan series, but the selectors opted for Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar as the all-round options.

Krunal last played for India in 2021. He has featured in 19 T20Is, scoring 124 runs and taking 15 wickets, with best bowling figures of 4/36.

RCB Success Strengthens Comeback Case

Krunal enjoyed a strong IPL 2026 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring 226 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 145.80 and taking 14 wickets.

He was also a key figure in RCB’s previous title-winning campaign, producing a match-winning spell of 2/17 in the final and finishing the season with 17 wickets.

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Bumrah Returns, Subject to Fitness

Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the India squad, subject to fitness clearance, along with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana.

Bumrah last played internationally against England on July 16 before an impact injury while fielding ruled him out of the final ODI. He subsequently missed India's Test series against Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan Series Begins on September 13

India and Afghanistan will play three T20Is in New Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17, with all matches scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.

India's squad blends experienced players and young talent, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in the top order, while Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube form the middle order.

Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh lead the pace attack, with Harshit Rana as another option. Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi are the specialist spinners.