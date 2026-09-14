ICC sanctions India pacer Kranti Gaud for Code of Conduct breach

India women's cricket team seamer Kranti Gaud has been fined and received a demerit point from the ICC for breaching the Code of Conduct during the T20 Asia Cup final, highlighting the importance of player behaviour in international cricket.

IMAGE: India's Kranti Gaud celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Imesha Dulani during the Women's T20 Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday, September 13, 2026. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India's Kranti Gaud fined 10 percent match fee and received one demerit point by ICC.

Sanction for breaching Level 1 of Code of Conduct during T20 Asia Cup final.

Gaud's offence involved an aggressive gesture after dismissing Sri Lanka's Imesha Dulani.

Pakistan women's team also fined 5% match fee for slow overrate in semifinal.

Both players accepted the proposed sanctions from match referees.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday handed India women's team seamer Kranti Gaud a fine of 10 percent of her match fee and one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct during the T20 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Dubai.

India beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final of the Asia Cup to clinch the trophy for an eighth time at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, a contest in which Gaud was found to have breached the Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct.

ICC Code Of Conduct Breach By Kranti Gaud

"Gaud was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match'," the ICC said on its website.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Gaud, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," it said.

Right-arm seamer Gaud had gestured in the direction of the pavilion after dismissing Sri Lanka opener Imesha Dulani during the second half of the final.

Gaud admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Supriya Rani Das.

"On-field umpires Saleema Imtiaz and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Humaira Farah levelled the charge," the ICC said.

"Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points," it added.

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Pakistan Women's Team Also Penalised

Meanwhile, the Pakistan women's team was also handed a five percent match fee fine for maintaining a slow overrate in their semifinal against Sri Lanka played last Friday.

Pakistan were found one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. The sanction was imposed by match referee GS Lakshmi, the ICC said.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," it said.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana accepted the proposed sanction.