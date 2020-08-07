Kozhikode crash: From Virat to Sachin, sports fraternity express shock

Source:

August 07, 2020 23:48 IST

IMAGE: Rescue operation underway after an Air India Express flight with passengers on board en route from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing, at Karippur in Kozhikode. Photograph: PTI Photos

Praying for those affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode, said Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, on Friday, after an Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "Praying for those who have been affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "Praying for the safety of everyone onboard the #AirIndia Express Aircraft that's overshot the runway at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala. Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near ones in this tragic accident."

"My heartfelt condolences to the family of the Pilot who lost his life during the accident & prayers for the ones injured in the Air India aircraft at #Kozhikode #AirIndiaExpress," Irfan Pathan wrote.

Police said 16 people were killed when a plane coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode.

Air India Express Dubai- Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 191 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode. The accident took place at 7:41 pm on Friday.