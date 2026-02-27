Kolkata Quake Could Shake India's T20 World Cup Hopes

An earthquake in Kolkata threatens to disrupt India's crucial T20 World Cup match against the West Indies, potentially impacting their qualification for the semi-finals.

IMAGE: The Eden Gardens match is effectively a virtual quarter-final, with the winner advancing to join South Africa in the semifinals. Photograph: BCCI/X

India kept their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 hopes alive with a dominating 72 run win over Zimbabwe on Thursday at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Their fate now hinges on Sunday's high-stakes clash against the West Indies at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The match is effectively a virtual quarter-final, with the winner advancing to join South Africa in the semifinals.

A loss, however, would mean elimination for the Men in Blue, turning the encounter into a winner-takes-all showdown for the second qualification spot from Super 8 Group 1.

Adding to the drama, Kolkata was shaken by a magnitude 5.5 earthquake on Friday, with its epicentre in southwestern Bangladesh.

With no reserve days scheduled for Super 8 matches, any disruption could have major consequences.

If the match cannot be played, the West Indies would advance automatically due to their superior net run-rate of +1.791, compared to India's -0.100.