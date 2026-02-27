HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kolkata Quake Could Shake India's T20 World Cup Hopes

Kolkata Quake Could Shake India's T20 World Cup Hopes

February 27, 2026 17:09 IST

An earthquake in Kolkata threatens to disrupt India's crucial T20 World Cup match against the West Indies, potentially impacting their qualification for the semi-finals.

Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: The Eden Gardens match is effectively a virtual quarter-final, with the winner advancing to join South Africa in the semifinals. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • An earthquake in Kolkata adds uncertainty to the India-West Indies T20 World Cup match.
  • The India-West Indies match is a virtual quarter-final for a spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.
  • The West Indies with a superior net run-rate will advance automatically if the game is disrupted.
 

India kept their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 hopes alive with a dominating 72 run win over Zimbabwe on Thursday at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Their fate now hinges on Sunday's high-stakes clash against the West Indies at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The match is effectively a virtual quarter-final, with the winner advancing to join South Africa in the semifinals.

A loss, however, would mean elimination for the Men in Blue, turning the encounter into a winner-takes-all showdown for the second qualification spot from Super 8 Group 1.

Adding to the drama, Kolkata was shaken by a magnitude 5.5 earthquake on Friday, with its epicentre in southwestern Bangladesh.

With no reserve days scheduled for Super 8 matches, any disruption could have major consequences.

If the match cannot be played, the West Indies would advance automatically due to their superior net run-rate of +1.791, compared to India's -0.100.

