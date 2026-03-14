Kolkata Knight Riders' New Jersey For IPL 2026 Inspired By 'Lines of Legacy'

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have unveiled their new 'Lines of Legacy' jersey for the 2026 IPL season, celebrating the team's most iconic moments through a unique design.

IMAGE: KKR's new jersey celebrates their iconic IPL moments from Brendon McCullum's 158 not out to Rinku Singh's five sixes. Photograph: Screengrab via KKR/X

Key Points Kolkata Knight Riders launched a new jersey for the IPL 2026, with the theme 'Lines of Legacy'.

The jersey design commemorates iconic moments in KKR's history, including Brendon McCullum's 158 not out and Rinku Singh's five sixes.

The 'Lines of Legacy' design forms the initials KKR in an abstract linear art style.

Three-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders unveiled a fresh new jersey ahead of IPL 2026, starting on March 28, designed in the theme of Lines of Legacy.

'At the heart of the design are the defining moments that have shaped KKR's journey over the years. From the unforgettable opening night when Brendon McCullum smashed 158 not out in the inaugural edition in IPL 2008, to Rinku Singh's five sixes in the final over in IPL 2023, KKR have produced many such moments that have become part of IPL folklore,' KKR said in a media release.

Each iconic moment forms a line in the franchise's star-studded story, and when these lines come together, they create the initials (K) (K) (R) in the style of abstract linear art.

This season, those lines are not just remembered - they are woven into the jersey itself, allowing fans to wear a piece of the team's story.

"The Lines of Legacy captures the essence of KKR's storied history and celebrates the journey of the team over the years. Each line represents a pivotal moment of brilliance, reflecting the energy and spirit that weaves together to form our identity. We are proud of this legacy that we have built and want to carry it into the upcoming season while creating more memories for our fans to cherish," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said.

'We are bringing the legacy of the team to fans'

To bring the idea to life, the jersey reveal was supported by a viral creative campaign on Social Media, culminating in a film featuring well-known artists from various works in the industry.

Talking about the film that blends humour and pop culture into the storytelling around the new kit, Binda Dey, Chief Marketing Officer of Knight Riders Sports, said, "Through our 'Kya Line Hai?' campaign film featuring actor Rajat Bedi and comedian Anirban Dasgupta, and other popular creators from Kolkata, we wanted to bring the idea of the 'Lines of Legacy' to life and celebrate the iconic moments that define KKR's journey."

"The campaign invites fans to be part of that story as we head into a new season. By collaborating with local Kolkata influencers and creators, we are bringing the legacy of the team to fans in a fun and authentic way."