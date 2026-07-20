Kolkata HC orders immediate arrest of Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel in rape case

The Calcutta High Court ordered the immediate arrest of Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel in a rape case, directing police to seize his electronic devices while investigating allegations of rape on the false promise of marriage, criminal intimidation and threats to leak intimate images.

IMAGE: Abhishek Porel has been an integral part of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League since 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Calcutta High Court ordered the immediate arrest of Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel in a rape case.

The court directed police to seize his electronic devices to protect the complainant's provacy.

A woman has accused Porel of rape on the false promise of marriage, assault and criminal intimidation.

The FIR registered at Mogra Police Station includes non-bailable charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the immediate arrest of Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel in connection with a rape case and instructed police to seize his electronic devices to safeguard the complainant's privacy during the investigation.

The order comes more than a month after a woman accused Porel of establishing a sexual relationship with her on the false promise of marriage.

She has also alleged that the cricketer assaulted and criminally intimidated her.

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FIR Includes Non-Bailable Charges

Porel has denied all the allegations.

According to the complaint, Porel also threatened to circulate the woman's intimate photographs and videos. The complainant is reported to be a medical student.

The case has been registered at Mogra Police Station in West Bengal. The FIR includes non-bailable offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of rape and criminal intimidation.

The complainant alleged that she and Porel were in a relationship for the past three years. She claimed that problems began last year when the cricketer started distancing himself from her.

She further alleged that Porel had promised to marry her but later refused to do so.

A left-handed top-order batter, Porel has represented Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League since 2023.

He made 108 runs from four innings for Delhi Capitals last season. Porel made his first-class debut for Bengal in the 2021-22 season and has played 32 first-class and 23 List A matches.

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