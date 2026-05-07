Former India U-19 cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill passes away aged 36

The cricket world mourns the untimely death of former India U-19 cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill, who passed away at 36, prompting heartfelt tributes from teammates and the cricketing community.

IMAGE: Amanpreet Singh Gill played five Youth ODIs and one Youth Test for India. Photograph: X

Key Points Former India U-19 cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill has died at the age of 36.

Gill played alongside Virat Kohli in the U-19 team and represented Punjab in first-class cricket.

He was also part of the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the inaugural IPL season.

Tributes have been pouring in from the cricket fraternity, including Yuvraj Singh.

Gill also served as a member of Punjab's senior selection committee.

Former India U-19 and Punjab medium pacer Amanpreet Singh Gill died at the age of 36 in Chandigarh on Wednesday, leaving the cricket fraternity in mourning.

The cause of death is not yet known.

Gill, who was Virat Kohli's U-19 teammate, featured in six first-class matches for Punjab, picking up 11 wickets.

Amanpreet Singh Gill's IPL and Selection Committee Roles

He was also part of the Punjab franchise (Kings XI Punjab) in the inaugural Indian Premier League season, and later served as a member of Punjab's senior selection committee.

"Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member, Senior Selection Committee Punjab," the Punjab Cricket Association announced on 'X'.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family in this difficult time."

Tributes From Cricket Stars

Two-time World Cup-winning India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also paid tribute to Gill.

"Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill's passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace Om Shanti," Singh posted on 'X'.

Amanpreet Singh Gill's Career Highlights

Gill played five Youth ODIs and one Youth Test for India in 2007.

In the longer format, he claimed the wicket of former Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera.

However, he did not make the Virat Kohli-led India U-19 side that went on to win the 2008 World Cup.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Amanpreet Singh Shergill, who proudly represented Punjab and was a part of the Punjab Kings family. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity," Punjab Kings posted on their official Instagram account.