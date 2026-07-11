Kohli's T20 Record Falls As Buttler Makes History

England's dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has made history by surpassing Indian legend Virat Kohli to become the third-highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals, solidifying his place among cricket's elite.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler climbs above Virat Kohli in the T20I record books. Photograph: Cat Goryn/Reuters

Key Points Jos Buttler has become the third-highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals.

Buttler surpassed Virat Kohli's T20I run tally of 4,188 runs.

The England wicketkeeper-batter achieved this milestone with a knock of 131 runs against India.

Buttler's career T20I runs now stand at 4,212 in 160 appearances.

Jos Buttler has achieved another milestone in his glittering T20 career, overtaking Virat Kohli to enter the elite top three run-scorers in T20 internationals.

The England wicketkeeper-batter reached the milestone during the fifth T20I against India at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Opening the innings, Buttler produced a stunning knock of 131 runs from just 64 balls, smashing 12 fours and eight sixes to take his career tally to 4,212 T20I runs.

Buttler's Ascent In T20I Batting Records

He surpassed Kohli’s mark of 4,188 runs, which the Indian great scored in 125 matches before retiring from T20 internationals in 2024. Buttler achieved the feat in his 160th T20I appearance.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam remains the leading T20I run scorer with 4,596 runs, while Rohit Sharma sits second with 4,231 runs.