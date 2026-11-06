Kohli's Stunning Catch, Rohit's Run-Out: The Secret Behind Their Brilliance

India fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh praises Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their brilliant fielding against New Zealand, explaining how anticipation made the difference.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates with Rohit Sharma after the latter affects a run out to dismiss Daryl Mitchell in the 1st ODI in Auckland on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh praised India's sharp catching, ground fielding, and high intensity in the first ODI against New Zealand, contributing significantly to restricting the opposition to 185 runs.

Ghosh highlighted Virat Kohli's experience at cover and point, enabling him to read ball trajectories and react quicker due to his familiarity with the position.

Rohit Sharma's brilliant run-out was attributed to his early anticipation and ability to shift towards square leg, demonstrating the importance of game awareness.

Adapting to varying ground dimensions, boundary placements, and cold weather conditions in different countries is a crucial challenge for international cricket teams.

The team's first step and initial movement are vital for cutting down angles and covering ground effectively, a focus area in training sessions.

India fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh lauded the team's overall fielding performance in the first ODI against New Zealand, highlighting their sharp catching, ground fielding and intensity on the field. He credited the fielding unit's contribution, alongside the bowlers' efforts, for restricting New Zealand to 185 runs and said the team's energy and execution played a key role in keeping the opposition in check. India kicked off their five-match ODI series against New Zealand on a winning note, securing a five-wicket victory via the DLS method in a rain-affected series opener at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead.

Analysing Fielding Brilliance

"We did well in the first ODI. We took some good catches, picked up wickets and backed it up with excellent ground fielding. The intensity was very good. When you restrict the opposition to around 180, it reflects not just good bowling but also quality fielding," Ghosh told reporters on the eve of India's 2nd ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma grabbed the spotlight in the first ODI against New Zealand, with Kohli pulling off a stunning catch and Sharma producing a brilliant run-out to make their presence felt in the field.

Ghosh credited Kohli and Rohit's exceptional game awareness and anticipation for their respective fielding efforts in the first ODI against New Zealand.

He highlighted how Kohli's experience at cover and point helps him judge the ball's trajectory and react quicker. He emphasised that familiarity with fielding positions and the ability to read situations early are key to producing such moments of brilliance.

Kohli and Sharma's Impact

IMAGE: Virat Kohli takes a catch to dismiss Nathan Smith off the bowling of Anshul Kamboj. Photograph: BCCI

"I think anticipation is extremely important. The more time you spend in a particular fielding position, the better you become at reading the game. Virat has fielded at cover and point countless times, so he knows the trajectory and path of the ball, as well as how it is likely to travel after impact. He reads the situation slightly earlier than others, and you can see that in his execution," he said.

"As far as Rohit is concerned, I think he anticipated that the ball would go towards square leg during that run-out. He wasn't moving straight; he was already shifting slightly towards square leg. That early anticipation allowed him to execute the skill perfectly. The more familiar you become with a particular position, the quicker you are able to anticipate what is going to happen. That's what makes the difference," he added.

Adapting to Overseas Conditions

Ghosh highlighted the challenges of adapting to different conditions and ground dimensions while touring overseas, stressing the importance of understanding boundary placements, making the right first movements and adjusting fielding strategies accordingly.

"When you travel to different countries, adapting to new conditions is always a challenge. The ground dimensions vary, the weather can be cold, and these are aspects we regularly discuss in the dressing room. In terms of ground dimensions, when you field in a particular position, observing the batters and understanding where the boundary rope is becomes important. Your first step is crucial because it allows you to cut down the angles and cover the ground more effectively. We constantly work on that initial movement," he said.

"That is part of the challenge of international cricket. You travel to different countries, encounter different conditions and have to adapt accordingly. With optional training sessions, it ultimately comes down to your mindset. I always emphasise the importance of having the right mindset, both individually and as a group," he concluded.

New Zealand and India will face off in the second ODI on Saturday at Seddon Park in Hamilton, with the hosts looking to level the series and India aiming to extend their lead.